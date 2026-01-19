The person who single-handedly dragged Minnesota and its 5.4 million residents, known for its high quality of life, strong economy, active civic participation and world-renowned health care, into the state of civil war cannot and will not bring peace to any part of the world, let alone to the war zone created by Zionism.

Zionism is not a religion; it is not based on any religion. It is settler-colonialism, goaded by the U.K., to purge its own societies. Americans are paying their never-ending debt for having supported it. Both the U.K. and the U.S. have been supporting the “Final Solution” that German dictator Adolf Hitler had found for all the ills of Europe "caused by the Jews" under the guise of appeasement for peace.

The 1938 Munich Agreement is the best-known example of Europe’s total endorsement of Hitler’s plans. Britain, France, Germany and Italy signed the agreement, which supposedly aimed to stop Hitler and the Nazis from conquering territory and waging war. When U.S. President Franklin D. Roosevelt telegraphed British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain and congratulated him, he let the Europeans know that the U.S. was behind the conference.

Fifteen presidents later, the U.S. is still paying its penalty for being an accomplice in the deaths of 6 million innocent people in gas chambers and furnaces. How? By helping the Zionists kill innocent Muslims, implementing their settler-colonialism scheme. Not only that, the aggressive and belligerent Zionists seek to expand their occupation in the Middle East under the disguise of false religious pretenses of fulfilling the "divine order" to recreate the Greater Israel.

God never promised such things to any faithful of any religion. The concept of "Greater Israel" would make the endless war in the Middle East an irreversible situation. U.S. President Donald Trump came to the office promising to end all wars, but despite this claim, his policies only fueled regional instability. Quite the contrary, his policies fueled the repression and conflicts that devastate the region and threaten American interests.

His signature achievement, the Abraham Accords, would establish formal relations between Israel and its Arab neighbors. Yet, his way of ramming them down the Arabs’ throats did nothing to advance a genuine peace in the region. Signing the Abraham Accords with Israel simply means accepting Israeli annexation of and continuing settler violence in the West Bank. Trump’s so-called peace deals excluded the Palestinians. He provided a weird situation that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used as an argument for his gradual occupation of the Gaza Strip. Now, his cease-fire and peace plan are simply going to provide a detour for Netanyahu to create a second West Bank in Gaza. A cease-fire has officially been in place since Oct. 10, but it has not prevented Israel from continuing attacks, killing more than 450 Palestinians.

'Managers' of peace

The White House announced the members of the new "Gaza Board of Peace" ("BoP") last Friday. According to Trump’s “peace deal,” this board will be responsible for rebuilding the towns and villages destroyed by Israel and overseeing the disarmament of Hamas. The announcement includes a list of members of the BoP, designates the commander of the International Stabilization Force (ISF) and members of the "Gaza Executive Board" ("GEB"). Other than the fact that GEB includes representatives from Türkiye and Qatar, there is nothing to write home about.

Neither the members of the BoP are noteworthy and exceptional, nor is Ali Shaath who, according to the White House announcement, will run "the technocratic National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG) to oversee the restoration of core public services, the rebuilding of civil institutions and the stabilization of daily life in Gaza, while laying the foundation for long-term, self-sustaining governance."

These boards and administrative roles will get their authority from the BoP, Trump assuming the role of its chair, will be composed of seven executive founding members: U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, Marc Rowan, an American billionaire, Ajay Banga, an Indian American business executive, and Robert Gabriel, a member of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and a special assistant to Stephen Miller

This announcement was supposed to start the “second phase” of Trump’s peace deal to move to demilitarization, technocratic governance and reconstruction. Trump plans to grant a broad mandate to the proposed BoP. But there is no United Nations in this plan at all. Far from it. Trump is creating his own initiative to run Gaza, on his own authority. BoP member Robert Gabriel is a special assistant to Stephen Miller, who recently declared that Trump needs no authority other than his own “raw power.” Now, we are about to see how this “raw authority” will melt into Zionism’s ambition to gulp down Gaza, where the West Bank is.

Shaath, BoP’s general manager, is responsible for running daily affairs to restore core public services and civil institutions, in general, laying the foundation for governance in Gaza. He is a member of Mahmoud Abbas’ Palestinian Authority, where he served as a deputy minister of transportation. He comes from the al-Fatah branch of the former Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO).

Trump’s governance model does not have a Palestinian component, either. Shaath’s “cabinet” (the NCAG) will be led by Bulgaria’s former foreign and defense minister, Nickolay Mladenov, who has worked as a U.N. diplomat in the Middle East. Neither Shaath nor Mladenov is a senior administrator capable of pushing back against Israel.

Palestinians walk past tents lining the streets amid the rubble of destroyed buildings, Jabalia, northern Gaza Strip, Palestine, Feb. 18, 2025. (AFP Photo)

Is there still hope?

The net effect of Trump’s plan for the second phase will be no representation of Palestinians in Gaza. However, let’s not lose hope. There is one aspect of Trump’s Friday announcement that should prevent one from sinking into total despair: The White House also announced the establishment of a "Gaza Executive Board" to support both the office of the High Representative and the NCAG. Members of that board include Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Qatari adviser Ali Al Thawadi, Egyptian General Intelligence Director General Hassan Rashad, United Arab Emirates Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy, Israeli-Cypriot businessperson Yakir Gabay, and U.N. Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Sigrid Kaag.

The Egyptian Foreign Ministry stated that the government is examining the invitation for Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi to join the board. Turkish authorities issued a similar statement, announcing that Trump had formally invited President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan to join the board. Trump’s invitation of Türkiye, Qatar and Egypt to become board members despite Israeli opposition is not only heartening but also gives clues that Trump’s “raw power” might not melt into Netanyahu’s raw ambition to drain all the hopes of Palestinians, after all.

President Erdogan will probably send Fidan to the GEB, but the presence of Türkiye, Egypt and Qatar on that board will enable the realization of the items mentioned in the joint statement by Türkiye, Egypt, Indonesia, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and UAE on Jan. 2, 2026. We can be sure that the major points in that statement, for instance, the immediate, full and unhindered humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip without any interference by either party, through the U.N. and its agencies, the rehabilitation of infrastructure and hospitals, and the opening of the Rafah Crossing in both directions, would be implemented as soon as the GEB starts functioning.

Tomorrow is always another day.