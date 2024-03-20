2024 will be remembered as an exceptional year in world politics, with over 65% of the global population participating in elections across many countries. This marked a year where critical demands for political change emerged from all sectors of society, including entrepreneurs and employees. A common concern raised by both the private sector, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), and the working class is the need for the country's economy to acquire new capabilities. The pressure for transformation, driven by global competition, highlights two key areas: on the one hand, twin transformation, encompassing digitalization and artificial intelligence, and on the other hand, green transformation, prioritizing environmental sustainability, zero waste, net-zero carbon emissions and the adoption of clean, renewable energy sources. These transformations are set to play a crucial role in determining the competitive positioning of the world's top 40 economies going forward.

At this juncture, it is crucial to restructure production factors to align with the demands of modern global competition and equip them with new capabilities and skills. Among the top 40 leading economies, there is a noticeable trend toward reformatting and reshaping natural resource assets such as water, forests, mining and critical minerals toward self-sufficiency, guided by the principle of strategic autonomy. Embracing new technologies for fossil energy resources, slated for phase-out between 2030 and 2070, is imperative for achieving net-zero carbon goals. Additionally, prioritizing clean and renewable energy sources and enhancing the capacity to harness their potential are essential for reducing reliance on foreign energy sources. Addressing global climate change remains critical for preserving and enhancing existing water and biodiversity resources.

Empowering labor: Key to transformation

It is equally important to create new capabilities for critical minerals and mines for digital technologies and new-generation energy breakthroughs. However, one of the most critical elements of the twin and green transformations is the labor force with new capabilities.

Another critical area is the effective training of the white- and blue-collar workforce in Türkiye against the redesigned competitive conditions of the 21st century and the continuous restructuring and design of primary, secondary and higher education in the name of new capabilities to be imparted to new generations. Moreover, it is equally important that the country's educational system is designed to bring new entrepreneurs into the economy. The possibility that new entrepreneurs do not emerge from the new generation of youth and that the new generations adopt a risk-averse attitude is a significant risk for each of the world's 40 leading countries. It is very important to bring new capabilities to the entrepreneurship spirit of countries and to create new generation programs, strategies, support and incentive models that will encourage entrepreneurship.

This domain is undeniably intertwined with the economic power of nations, which entails fortifying a country's infrastructure and superstructure capacities. Enhancing the country's agricultural, industrial, construction and service sectors and bolstering its ability to develop domestic software and hardware are pivotal for positioning it at the forefront of global competition over the next challenging 25 years. The concept of "assertive industrial policy," which has gained prominence in recent years, takes center stage in this regard.

Citizens in the top 40 economies aspire for their nations to assert a greater influence in global food, energy and supply chains. International organizations are actively pursuing new policies in alignment with this agenda. Türkiye is poised to shape its trajectory over the next 25 years by further elevating its ambitions.