We find ourselves in a challenging time dealing with multiple global crises. On the one hand, the COVID-19 pandemic has sparked debates on the possibility of new pandemics, while on the other, the Russia-Ukraine war has raised concerns about the potential for other conflicts in the Asia-Pacific region. Additionally, we are struggling to protect ourselves from natural disasters such as severe droughts and major storms that could lead to a deepening food supply crisis.

Regarding climate change, the world’s 40 leading economies are currently working to implement a “net-zero” carbon-based roadmap to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. This will help limit the increase in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) and hopefully prevent further catastrophic consequences.

However, all kinds of measures that will make the earth livable and eliminate the risk of climate change turn back to the “energy revolution,” or the “green revolution” in other words, is based on the green energy transformation. This refers to meeting human beings’ electrical energy and energy needs, which will sustain civilization, with renewable energy technologies based on renewable energy opportunities and resources and emitting the least carbon into the air. This situation also requires establishing a deep-rooted and well-planned “goodbye process” with fossil fuels, coal, oil and natural gas.

One problem

However, there’s one problem: Green transformation also requires new technologies in the mining field and further mineral dredging and extraction processes. Because the green change based on renewable energy also brings along research and development (R&D) and innovation competition for rare metals and rare earth elements.

Hence, it is necessary to introduce new approaches that will change the perspective of society on the mining industry in a vast part of the world, especially in Türkiye. At this point, it is very unfair for our Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources, or the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration (MTA) to explain to the public the indispensability of the mining industry on their own. First of all, it is necessary to eliminate all misinformation and disinformation about the mining industry, especially with academics and well-established nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) of the mining industry. The misinformation in question also existed in renewable energy until a few years ago when these ears heard about different types of renewable energy such as wind, solar, geothermal, biofuels and even dams and hydroelectric power plants.

Today, 6 kilograms (13.23 pounds) of copper is used in a gasoline car and 25 kilograms of copper for 100% electric cars, which are an indispensable part of the green transformation for all international organizations, especially for the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the International Energy Agency (IEA).

To advance green technologies and investments, such as electric vehicles and renewable energy sources, we must address the challenge of sourcing critical materials like copper, lithium, aluminum and cobalt. We must minimize our reliance on mining for these resources and explore alternative solutions. Rather than the mining industry, the focus should be on developing zero waste technologies, implementing stringent safety processes, and embracing mining technologies that prioritize the protection of the earth. Doing so can advance the green transformation without compromising environmental sustainability.