The concept of “green growth” became popular after the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) meeting was held in Seoul in 2005. Today, the view that environmentally friendly investments are not cost-effective is changing rapidly and countries are making regulations to take advantage of the opportunities provided by green growth. However, this process also necessitates a green transformation.

Topics and sectors such as integrated resource management, climate-friendly agricultural practices, energy efficiency, renewable energy, low or zero-carbon transportation, eco-buildings, smart infrastructure technologies and smart grids are discussed by the countries within the scope of green growth.

Green growth has become an important issue in line with the realization of the U.N. Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The green economy and green growth approach focus on low-carbon, resource-efficient and socially inclusive economic activities. In this context, it aims to protect the environment and maintain the environmental quality and produce the lowest possible carbon emission in all activities.

Although this means that activities in certain sectors cannot be sustained within the scope of green growth activities, it is possible to train the workforce for new green employment areas within the framework of an approach where “no one is left behind,” and it is possible to create more economic gain and employment opportunities from fossil fuel practices and activities.

Key benefits

As stated by the International Labour Organization (ILO), making economic activities more environmentally and climate-sensitive not only ensures the sustainability of natural resources but also provides significant benefits in terms of increasing energy efficiency, reducing waste and resilience as well as decreasing pollution and inequalities.

Green jobs that develop in this direction lead to more competitive, innovative, low-emission, environmentally friendly and sustainable economies and combat the negative effects of climate change.

The effects of greenhouse gas reduction and climate change adaptation activities in the fight against climate change on economic sectors and employment are evaluated under four headings:

The potential to create new jobs

Job substitutes

Termination of activities in certain economic areas

Redefining the transformation and scale of existing business and operations

In a study conducted by the ILO, it was determined that 1.2 billion economic activities today are directly related to the provision and maintenance of a healthy environment. Even this determination alone reveals the relationship and importance of activities under climate action and green growth activities.

A sustainable investment

Today, we see that the importance given to environmental and climate issues in financial markets is increasing and investors are moving away from fossil fuel-based investments. The transition to a circular economy and green industrial activities are increasingly coming to the fore. Undoubtedly, one of the most important factors that accelerated these processes was the European Green Deal. In this context, the European Union taxonomy for sustainable activities was put forward by the EU in 2020 in order to determine the qualities that a sustainable and green investment should have. The EU taxonomy can be expressed as a green classification system that determines the criteria for transforming the EU's climate and environmental objectives into specific economic activities for investment purposes. The EU taxonomy’s six climate and environmental objectives have been determined as following:

Climate change mitigation

Climate change adaptation

Sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources

Transition to a circular economy

Pollution prevention and control

Protection and restoration of biodiversity and ecosystems

In the EU taxonomy, four conditions have been put forward in the context of an activity being environmentally sustainable:

Making a “substantial contribution” to at least one of the six objectives

Doing “no significant harm” to any of the six objectives

Avoiding violation of minimum social safeguards

Complying with “Technical Screening Criteria” (TSC)

However, the EU taxonomy in question is not a mandatory list of economic activities for investors; rather, it is about promoting a sustainable transition and encouraging investors to transform.

Aspect in Turkey

The concept of green business entered Turkey’s agenda with the seventh five-year development plan and it was emphasized that environmentally friendly activities have positive effects on employment and production. Within the scope of this concept, which was also included in the development plans in the following years, the issue of improving the capacities of the workforce and sectors was underlined.

At this point, we see that the 11th development plan (for the period between 2019 and 2023) emphasizes the transformation in the economic and social structures in the labor market. One of the main reasons for this is the opportunities offered by technological developments, as stated in the plan. It is mentioned in the plan that the change in production technologies brings along the need for a qualified workforce and creates new employment opportunities.

We see a strengthening of incomes, markets and foreign trade policies on the axis of "stable and strong economy," while on the axis of "competitiveness, production and efficiency," we see that structural transformations in production and welfare increase policies are underlined.

In Turkey’s development plans, it has been emphasized that especially the renewable energy sector has an important potential in the context of green jobs from past to present. It is an undeniable fact that there is an increase in the employment of green business workers in this field in Turkey. In a study conducted in 2014, based on today's workforce statistics, an evaluation of the jobs that can be offered at decent work standards for the years 2023-2030, especially in the context of the renewable energy sector, indicates that approximately 134,000 additional green jobs will be created in 2030. It is foreseen that 2.4 million people directly or indirectly can be employed in the renewable energy sector. It is certain that the scope of green jobs will not be limited to the energy sector and this number will increase significantly when it spreads to other sectors.

Unless investment is made in green transformation and green technology today, access to many markets tomorrow is risked. In this context, it has become essential for Turkey to accelerate innovative investments, provide incentives and subsidies for investments, and make regulations in order to activate these dynamics and take part in global competition. However, green investments should also overlap with green industrial policies and encourage green technology and innovations.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's approval of the Paris Agreement and the announcement of the 2053 net-zero emission target, in the context of green development and green business and employment, is revolutionary in all environmental, economic and social fields for Turkey, and means opening the doors of a new era.

This decision and the 2053 target mean that we will gradually make comprehensive changes and structural transformations in a wide area from investment to production, from export to employment.

The road map drawn through framework plans such as the Climate Law, Green Deal Action Plan, and 2053 vision in line with green development is very valuable for the private sector in terms of accelerating their investments.

Undoubtedly, achieving green development and achieving the low and/or zero-carbon development target requires evaluating many different factors together. Turkey, which is a party to the Paris Agreement, will create and implement the relevant regulations in the sectors, thereby eliminating the risks that may be encountered in the face of various regulations such as border taxes to be imposed on carbon-intensive products.

Turkey will continue to receive significant financial support and investment and financing opportunities in low carbon technologies and business models will be strengthened, especially in the energy, transportation, construction and production sectors in the fight against climate change.

Turkey is willing to take its work to the next level with all its means in line with its green development move and 2053 target, and it has an important capacity in this context. It is very important that we start designing the future today. These issues are our shared responsibility to provide more prosperous conditions for both present and future generations.