Türkiye is currently facing a dire situation in the aftermath of two devastating earthquakes of 7.7 and 7.6 magnitudes that have led to the loss of lives and destruction in 10 provinces. Although search and rescue efforts are still ongoing, the death toll has reached nearly 36,000 and is expected to rise.

Over 13 million people have been affected, and the state and nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) have come together to provide urgent assistance in terms of food, health and temporary shelter for the earthquake victims. However, the real challenge lies ahead.

The need for tens of thousands of homes for those who have been left homeless, especially during the cold winter months, is a priority. Additionally, the region's infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, roads, sewage and electricity distribution networks, needs to be restored as quickly as possible. These challenges are putting a significant strain on Türkiye's economy, which is already facing difficult times. National aid campaigns have been initiated, and foreign states have offered their support, but Türkiye still requires significant financial assistance.

Leftist and democratic?

Unfortunately, the current situation has brought out the worst in some, with xenophobes in Türkiye taking aim at Syrian refugees, some of whom have also been impacted by the earthquake. This has led to opposition parties, which describe themselves as “leftist” or “democratic” and media outlets associated with the opposition resorting to hate speech against Syrian refugees.

Opposition parties are making unsubstantiated claims, such as suggesting that the budget that should be allocated for earthquake victims is being spent on asylum seekers. They have also shamelessly called for the deportation of asylum seekers, using the earthquake disaster as an excuse. There have also been calls for the government to send all refugees out of Türkiye before the upcoming election.

These hate-filled speeches are only fueling the existing xenophobia in the country.

Central media has spread rumors about Syrians looting in the earthquake zone, and there have been racist remarks made against the government for offering aid and opening borders to the earthquake-affected Syrian cities. They even said, “There’s a silent occupation.” The opposition's and their media's xenophobic rhetoric is not only shameful but also dangerous and may further exacerbate the situation. Unfortunately, there is no difference when it comes to the coverage of the European media in Türkiye.

It is essential for the Turkish government to heal the wounds of the earthquake victims, and take the necessary measures to address the economic conditions of the xenophobia fueled by the opposition and their media. Otherwise, it is highly likely that European capitals will bear the brunt of the consequences. Europe is the second option for millions of Syrians who reside in Türkiye, and it is unrealistic to expect them to move to areas that are ruled by Daesh and the YPG/PKK terrorist groups, where there is no authority and which have also been hit by the earthquake.

Therefore, it is imperative that the European Union, the United Nations and the World Bank provide the necessary support to Türkiye, which has been carrying the refugee burden for years. It is clear that the cost of not providing aid now will be much higher in the future.