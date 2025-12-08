Does religiosity, in any form, drive societies toward violence? Although all religions portray themselves as advocates of peace, well-being, compassion and reverence for life, it is striking that, in the modern era, they are often linked to conflict and war. While Islam appears to be the most frequently subjected to such accusations today, other religions have also come to be associated, albeit to varying degrees, with violence. For a Muslim who understands Islam as a source of peace, safety and benevolence toward the world, being labeled as violent carries a weight far beyond mere defamation. Yet, the reality remains: every major religion has, at one point or another, confronted allegations of violence, and Islam is no exception.

Among all religions, Judaism was undoubtedly the most protected and avoided controversy. It benefited from legal safeguards, and its influence in intellectual, scientific and cultural spheres helped reinforce this position. In recent years, however, the relationship between Judaism and violence has begun to be noticed, and discussions about religion and violence have started to be discussed through clear evidence and facts. Although many may not view the issue as theological, those familiar with the complexities of developments in the Middle East know they are deeply intertwined with theological, historical and political factors. Therefore, any violence associated with Jewish communities must be considered within a broader and more universal, namely, theological context. Societies that have long taken pride in their scientific and cultural contributions to the world must also take responsibility and confront the challenges arising from their own political actions.

On the other hand, when violence is mentioned in India, Hindus, along with their numerous sects, often come to mind. Although Hinduism, like Christianity, has projected an image of being a religion of peace and love to the world, it has become clear that this is not entirely true. "Religious" Hindus, who act with the motive of "protecting their holy places," seem to have exposed the classism and elitism inherent in this religion. It is becoming increasingly apparent that the innocence of statues of their deities, with serene, contented smiles as marketed in the West, is merely a veneer, and that the aggression hidden beneath it is now being perceived.

Christianity, on the other hand, has been the religion of the powerful in a modern world that destroys generations with atomic bombs. It has been the founding intellect of European politics for centuries. There appears to be no change in the ambivalent attitude of Christians since Roman times: while the leaders turn the world into a burning inferno, the tearful expressions of Christian clergy have cleared the name of Western civilization.

Muslims, on the other hand, resort to violence more among themselves, finding no time to fight anyone but each other. Millions of people have died in internal conflicts in Syria, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Africa, Iraq and Iran over the past 50 years.

Then, to say that there is no connection between religion and violence, to think that violence stems entirely from political and external causes, to claim that religious people commit all these evil deeds while "protecting religion," is to fail to recognize the importance of the issue. First and foremost, we must consider the problem not in relation to any particular religion, but to religion in general and ask: Have religions truly brought peace, brotherhood, and love to humanity, or do they contain an understanding that leads to conflict and war?

Undoubtedly, these questions require lengthy discussion, and answers must be found while considering objections to religion, regardless of their source.

When considering the reasons that lead religion to resort to violence, it must be noted that foremost among these is the belief in "chosenness," the idea that a religion considers its own followers privileged and superior. Religions tend toward violence or oppression to the extent that they contain the idea of chosenness; to the extent that they claim to be separate and superior to other people, they adopt an attitude that demeans others. Undoubtedly, all religions contain the idea of chosenness to some degree; there is no doubt about this. Even Islam, which places less emphasis on chosenness, carries the concept through its understanding of "guidance." However, Islam and Christianity exhibit less of the idea of chosenness compared to Judaism.

This situation gives religion the opportunity and legitimacy to intervene more strongly in life and to organize people to achieve certain goals. If a religion tells its followers, "You are the reason God created the earth; you are chosen," then, as we see in Jewish history, all of history becomes a history of struggle with God, and other people suffer the consequences. To the extent that the idea of chosenness exists in a religion, the existence of other people will be seen as meaningless, and they will not be regarded as respectable or credible beings. This is because the task on earth has been given to the chosen ones, while others are "accidentally" present and considered a burden on the world. Moreover, the chosen ones feel responsible only to the one who chose them. People who exist "accidentally" cannot carry hope into the afterlife either, because the afterlife will also remain the domain of the chosen people.

It should be noted, not to “defend” Islam but to point out the facts, that Islam is the only religion in which the idea of being chosen has not taken on a social character. When encountering other religions on earth, Muslims are the least inclined toward chosenness and, therefore, the least burdened by its responsibilities. For this reason, Muslims should be relatively more comfortable in their relationships with others, more inclined toward a culture of coexistence and more tolerant. However, the history of Muslim societies, filled with centuries of defeat, has crippled their ability to think clearly and produce concepts and values, stunted their capacity for universal humanism, and given rise to insecurity and senseless aggression caused by oppression. The main reason for the propensity for violence among Muslims must be this historical burden, and this situation has harmed their own societies more than anything else.