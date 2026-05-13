The SAHA Expo 2026 International Defense, Aviation and Space Exhibition, a major platform for Türkiye’s growing defense sector, was held in Istanbul last week. Almost all high-level Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and almost all members of the Cabinet, attended the exhibition. Türkiye hosted high-level delegations, namely ministerial or deputy ministerial levels, from 55 different countries.

The exhibition, the first of which was held in 2018, brought together more than 1,700 companies from 120 different countries. Throughout the week, over 150,000 visitors attended SAHA Expo 2026, which lasted for six days. More than 30,000 defense industry professionals and purchasing representatives from all over the world attended the event. Approximately 30,000 B2B meetings were held between companies.

Türkiye hosted one of the world’s largest defense and aerospace exhibitions, during which Turkish defense industry manufacturers showcased their new-generation, domestically developed and produced weapons systems. Furthermore, international export agreements worth approximately $8 billion (TL 363.20 billion) were signed between Turkish companies and their international counterparts.

More than 200 new products were introduced at the exhibition. Turkish defense companies unveiled newly developed systems at the exhibition, especially emphasizing low-cost autonomous weapon platforms, AI-supported weapons and enhanced naval capabilities. For example, Roketsan, one of the leading firms of the Turkish defense industry, introduced the Cirit anti-drone missile and the Cida long-range anti-tank missile system.

Similarly, Aselsan, the leading and largest Turkish company in the Turkish defense industry, introduced several new naval warfare platforms. Among its new products, two of them stood out: Kılıç, Türkiye’s first autonomous kamikaze underwater vehicle, and Tufan, a new kamikaze unmanned surface vessel capable of carrying a warhead comparable to a heavy torpedo.

The collapse of the global order, the return of power politics to international relations and the growing number of regional wars are the main drivers behind this significant change. This is a critical development for Ankara, considering the increasing regional conflicts and rising regional and global security threats. Türkiye closely monitors all developments in its region and around the world and takes all necessary measures.

Implications of defense industry

The exhibition demonstrated the Turkish defense industry’s motivation and capabilities at the international level and proved that Türkiye is one of the world’s leading players in the sector. Türkiye is now a country that is closely followed by its rivals and sets trends in the defense industry. The increasingly unstable security environment is forcing all countries, including Türkiye, to invest more in the defense industry.

There are several significant implications of these developments in the sector.

Following its revolutionary achievements in the defense industry, Türkiye is on the verge of becoming a self-sufficient state in this field. Ankara has dramatically reduced its dependence on foreign defense products. Türkiye is now capable of producing the weapon systems needed by its land, naval and air forces. Thus, Türkiye will be freed from technological dependence, which is a prerequisite for self-reliance and survival.

The defense industry is the country’s leading sector in research and development, which will help sustain its momentum in the future. Moreover, the defense industry has become a rising star of innovation in the Turkish economy. At present, more than 100,000 qualified professionals work in the sector’s research and development activities. Türkiye has invested billions of dollars to meet its defense industry needs and to become a major exporter in the sector.

Türkiye demonstrated that it is ready to establish trade partnerships in the defense industry and transfer necessary technology to friendly countries. Following its significant achievements in the defense industry, Türkiye can now easily establish defense cooperation with various groups of states.

Therefore, the defense industry has become a new star of Turkish exports. Turkish exports in the defense and aerospace sectors exceeded $2.8 billion in the first four months of this year. Compared with the same period last year, this represents a 28% increase. Similarly, annual Turkish exports in the defense and aerospace sectors exceeded $10 billion, marking an increase of about 48%. Just 20 years ago, this figure was approximately $250 million.

Finally, Türkiye currently exports more than 230 different defense products to 185 countries. Türkiye is determined to become one of the top 10 biggest defense exporters. Furthermore, this development will not be limited to the defense industry. It will also improve the country’s production in industry, technology, science and telecommunications.