The SAHA 2026 expo, which hosted nearly 1,800 companies from 120 countries, concluded last week with export agreements exceeding $8 billion. From ammunition contracts to decisions to produce next-generation land vehicles, the fair reflected the Turkish defense industry's image and capabilities through multi-sectoral exports. More than 200 new products were also introduced during the five-day exhibition that took place in an innovative atmosphere and attracted significant international attention.

At a time when global defense expenditures are at a record high, fairs, events and panels related to the Turkish defense industry are drawing major global interest. This attention and strong global demand are driven by the ecosystem that has emerged within the defense sector, offering a more favorable model in terms of technology transfer, joint production and cost efficiency than its counterparts. With current geopolitical conditions in the mix, SAHA 2026 hosted ministerial-level participation from 55 countries.

Battle-tested systems and examples of buyers gaining operational superiority have further increased interest in what has become one of Türkiye’s most successful industries.

One of the major attractions at this year's fair was the Güçhan jet engine, which is believed to have been developed for the Kaan fighter aircraft. As one of the most powerful jet engines in its class, Güçhan represents the “Made in Türkiye” brand on a global scale.

But the biggest surprise at this year's expo was "Yıldırımhan," Türkiye's first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM). With a range of 6,000 kilometers (3728.23 miles), Yıldırımhan stands among the largest and most advanced missile systems of its era and represents one of the most sophisticated weapon systems developed by the Turkish defense industry yet. At a time when tensions and conflict between the United States, Israel and Iran continue, Türkiye’s decision to unveil the Yıldırımhan long-range missile system should not be viewed as a coincidence.

The intercontinental hypersonic ballistic missile "Yıldırımhan," developed by the Ministry of National Defense (MSB) R&D Center, draws attention from visitors at the SAHA 2026 expo, Istanbul, Türkiye, May 5, 2026. (AA Photo)

In addition to an air defense system designed to deter, Türkiye's potential enemies will now face the possibility of their own territories becoming targets. This dual deterrence model, combining both defensive and offensive capabilities, has become one of the most demanded outputs of modern defense industries. Türkiye has emerged as an actor capable of offering some of the most advanced solutions of the era in both fields. Furthermore, the Turkish defense industry’s emphasis on joint production and technology-sharing models has generated greater opportunities for cooperation and increased demand, compared to alternative suppliers.

A closer look at the agreements and sales deals signed during the fair reveals that countries such as the U.S., Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Romania, Bulgaria, Slovakia, Nigeria, Brazil and Japan stood out prominently. In particular, ammunition sales agreements were signed with the U.S., Romania and Bulgaria. While cooperation opportunities based on a joint production model were discussed with Japan, it is possible that new agreements may be announced in the near future.

Baykar Technology, Aselsan, Roketsan, and Havelsan were among the companies that secured the highest number of contracts and cooperation agreements during the exhibition, while unmanned aerial vehicles remained the main focus. Kızılelma, Akıncı, TB2 and TB3 accounted for some of the most notable export deals. In addition to air systems, land vehicles and naval platforms were also among the fair’s centerpieces. A total of 182 agreements were signed, and 164 signing ceremonies took place during the event, which was also attended by groups of military technical experts from various countries.

The sales agreements signed with Ukraine and Poland represented continuations of previous cooperation frameworks, while new procurement commitments were made for future deliveries. Canada, meanwhile, emerged as one of the countries attracting the greatest attention. Despite imposing sanctions on Türkiye during military operations such as Operation Peace Spring, Operation Olive Branch and Operation Euphrates Shield, Canada signed production and supply agreements with Turkish companies in areas such as missile systems, electronic warfare and artificial intelligence-supported software.

Having undergone a major transformation between 2016 and 2026, the Turkish defense industry has entered the ranks of global defense giants by turning sanctions into opportunities and strengthening its domestic production capacity. Drawing significant lessons from crises, urgent operational requirements and ongoing conflicts, Türkiye has therefore attached increasing importance to indigenous production.

Having transformed self-sufficiency into a strategic reality, the country does not hesitate to engage in joint production with allied actors and seeks to establish long-term partnerships through training and cooperation programs. This approach has also made service exports possible, contributing significantly to Türkiye’s transformation into a global-scale defense industry power. The geographical distribution of the countries signing agreements during the exhibition further demonstrates the validity and accuracy of this analysis.

The planned establishment of joint production facilities in the Baltic states can be regarded as an example of the issue mentioned above. The preference for the Baltic region as a production hub for defense industry products needed on European soil should also be carefully analyzed. At a time when the war in Ukraine continues, the Turkish defense industry is being preferred as a guarantor of security and as a supplier capable of equipping armed forces.

It is also emphasized that a similar production model is being designed with Indonesia and that cooperation agreements may be concluded with other countries as well. Expanding its production lines and supply chains from West Asia to Southeast Asia and Europe, the Turkish defense industry may close 2026 with record-breaking export figures. Current estimates suggest that exports will exceed $11 billion, while the industry’s production capacity is being strained by the rapid pace of new orders. Such development would mean that Turkish defense exports, which stood at $1.67 billion in 2016, would surpass $11 billion by 2026. As a country aiming to increase high-technology production and exports, Türkiye therefore places great importance on the defense industry and continues to strengthen global cooperation.

In conclusion, SAHA Expo 2026 evolved into a global-scale exhibition that featured many firsts. Serving as an opportunity to demonstrate the level reached by the Turkish defense industry and to promote the “Made in Türkiye” brand, the fair attracted thousands of visitors and numerous countries. The next edition of the exhibition, which will be held in 2028, is likely to generate even greater international interest.