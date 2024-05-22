It is somewhat heartbreaking to submit my final piece to Daily Sabah, where I have had the great pleasure of being a columnist for many years. I hope that my essays, which enabled me to share my views on various matters based on the experience I accumulated in academia and the think tank industry, contributed to the general public. I must say that those pieces, which bear witness to a crucial decade in Türkiye’s history, coincided with the most significant part of my own life.

It goes without saying that being a part of the Daily Sabah family and commenting on foreign policy and domestic politics was a unique and extraordinary experience. I learned so much over the course of this writing journey that I cannot possibly forget that Daily Sabah has been a great school.

I wish to extend my gratitude to Dr. Serhat Albayrak, acting chairperson of Turkuvaz Media’s board of executives and chairperson of the Foundation for Political, Economic and Social Research (SETA), for giving me this distinguished opportunity and for generously supporting my work at SETA.

I am also grateful to all executives, employees and columnists of Daily Sabah, who introduced countless people to the media industry.

I extend my gratitude to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for appointing me as deputy minister of foreign affairs. I am also indebted to Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan for giving me that opportunity.

Needless to say, I owe a debt of gratitude to all the readers who cared to read my essays over the years. I send you my best regards.