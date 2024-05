New deputy foreign ministers have been appointed, according to a decision published in the Official Gazette in the early hours of Friday.

The decision, approved by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, appointed Ayşe Berris Ekinci, who served as Türkiye’s Ambassador to Cuba between 2016 to 2021, Chief Foreign Ministry Adviser Nuh Yılmaz and Professor Burhanettın Duran, a columnist at Daily Sabah, as deputy foreign ministers.