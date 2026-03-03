Too many analysts blur the distinction between neutrality and principle when assessing Türkiye’s foreign policy in moments of regional crisis. In most cases, Ankara is not neutral at all: it does not treat every party to a conflict as equally legitimate, nor does it distribute its sympathy evenly as a matter of diplomatic habit. What the country consistently does, instead, is side with those who are wronged, which is what sets it apart from powers that either fuel conflicts or profit from them.

In the current crisis triggered by U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran, that clarity has expressed itself in a specific and meaningful direction: toward the Gulf states. Kuwait was struck. Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar and Bahrain found themselves caught in the crossfire of a war they did not start, did not want and cannot easily escape. These are sovereign nations, home to millions of people, whose stability and security are being tested by forces beyond their control. Türkiye's response has been unambiguous: solidarity first, diplomacy second and not a trace of warmongering.

On March 1, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan picked up the phone repeatedly. His calls to Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS), UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed (MBZ), and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani were not ceremonial. They were acts of political solidarity directed at partners who have been placed in an extraordinarily difficult position through no fault of their own.

The call to Kuwait deserves particular attention. Kuwait was directly struck. It is a small state with an outsized tradition of cautious, consensus-oriented diplomacy, a country that has historically positioned itself as a voice of restraint in the Gulf. That it should find itself absorbing the consequences of a conflict between larger powers is precisely the kind of injustice that demands a clear response from those who claim to stand for a rules-based regional order. Erdoğan's call to Emir Mishal was that response: a direct expression of solidarity with a partner under fire, paired with a firm push toward de-escalation and a rapid restoration of stability.

The conversations with MBS, MBZ, and Emir Tamim followed the same logic. These are leaders managing immense internal transformation projects like Vision 2030, national diversification strategies, and generational social reforms, which depend on a stable regional environment. The war threatens to undo years of painstaking economic and diplomatic groundwork. Ankara's message to each of them was consistent: Türkiye stands with you, the path forward is dialogue, and uncontrolled escalation serves no one's interests – least of all yours.

Critics of Türkiye's regional engagement sometimes reach for the charge of inconsistency, that Ankara's alignment shifts with circumstance or interest. The current crisis is a useful corrective to that narrative. Türkiye is not "playing the Gulf card" for transactional reasons. It is recognizing a plain moral and political fact: the Gulf states are the aggrieved party in this conflict. They did not initiate it. They are absorbing their economic, security-related and psychological shocks while trying to maintain stability.

Siding with the aggrieved is not the same as picking a side in a geopolitical contest. It is a principled position, and it is one Türkiye has maintained with reasonable consistency across different crises: support for sovereignty, opposition to the use of force against civilian infrastructure and non-belligerent states, and insistence that diplomacy must be exhausted before escalation becomes irreversible.

Erdoğan also called European Commission President von der Leyen and U.S. President Donald Trump. These were moves that some might read as Ankara hedging or playing multiple tables. The correct interpretation is different. These calls were extensions of the same solidarity logic. By engaging Washington and Brussels, Türkiye was attempting to mobilize external pressure in defense of its Gulf partners: pushing the principal external actors in this crisis to exercise restraint, support a negotiated off-ramp, and prevent the conflict from expanding into a full regional war that would devastate the very states Ankara has pledged to stand with. This is what responsible regional power looks like in practice.

Türkiye's foreign policy has long been misread as purely transactional or ideologically opportunistic. The reality is more coherent than that. Ankara operates from a framework that combines hard-nosed security realism with a genuine commitment to the principle that sovereign states should not be made to bear the costs of wars initiated by others. The Gulf states, in this moment, embody that principle precisely. Ankara's phones were busy on March 1 because Türkiye recognized who was standing in the fire and chose, as it has before, to stand with them.