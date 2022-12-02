Eagerly awaited by hundreds of millions of people, the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues at Al Bayt Stadium in Doha, the capital of the Gulf state of Qatar.

The tournament is still in progress but it has already managed to become perhaps the most divisive World Cup held thus far. The cup started with such ceremony and preparations that it would not be an exaggeration to say "The World Cup is not the old World Cup anymore.” For the first time, the Arab world hosted the biggest event in football. Thus, geographical, cultural and religious representation reached a fairer level.

I will discuss the macroscale of the organization being held in Qatar a little later, but first, I would like to take a brief look at the firsts witnessed at the 2022 World Cup. World-famous actor Morgan Freeman was perhaps the most talked about name in attendance. Known for his documentary "The Story of Faith," Freeman read the 13th verse of Surah Hujurat with Qatar's FIFA Ambassador Ghanim Al Muftah at the ceremony. Let me remind you of the verse once again:

"O humanity! We have created you from a single (pair) of a male and a female, and we have divided you into races and tribes so that you may know each other. Surely the noblest of you in the sight of Allah is the one who is the most righteous of you. And Allah is All-Knowing, Aware."

The great event was carried out for the fans, who flocked to Doha from all over the world, to get to know Islam better. Hadith (sayings of the Prophet Muhammad peace be upon him) and their English translations were hung on boards at various points around Pearl Island, one of the tourist and commercial centers of Qatar.

The hadiths "Every good deed is a charity" and "Save yourself from Hellfire, even with half a date-fruit in charity, and if it is not available, say a nice word" were displayed on the boards. Every seat in the stadium had a bag containing materials about Islamic culture and Qatar. To introduce Arab culture to the world, a folk dance show with nomadic tribes was held at the opening ceremony.

However, the sole purpose was not to unilaterally explain Arab culture. Motifs from different cultures were also included in the opening ceremony, blending with popular culture. The response to complaints about events such as the World Cup mostly being held in Western countries was always the same: There is no capacity in the East to handle such large functions. The magnificent opening ceremony destroyed all these perceptions.

Turkish dimension

The event also has a Turkish dimension. President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan watched the opening ceremony at the stadium with the emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and other guest heads of state and government. Considering the strategic partnership between Türkiye and Qatar, it would not be wrong to say that Erdoğan is one of the most important leaders to attend the event.

Another issue that reinforces this importance should be underlined: The Turkish military, which has a base in Qatar, has been entrusted with eliminating risks and threats during the World Cup while the Turkish police oversee security in stadiums and hotels. This cooperation points to the high reputation of our security forces in the international arena. In short, the changing balance of power in the world, the weakening of the cultural hegemony of the West and the shift of economic and political power to the East can all be witnessed here.

In a macro sense, it would be ambitious but correct to say that this organization has proven all these points. Qatar's effort to promote Islamic culture with self-confidence, without feeling the need to win the approval of the West, without trying to look cute for anyone, is admirable.

It is wise and equally ambitious to use one of the world's largest events to promote the message and representation of Islam. And Qatar has done it. By including the geography of Islam, the World Cup is now truly a cup for the whole world...