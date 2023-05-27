The global threat of "neoliberal fascism" has emerged as a topic of concern, as discussed in my previous articles highlighting the detrimental effects of "hyper-globalization" promoted by neoliberalism since the late 1990s. The 2008 global financial crisis, along with the two "black swans," namely the coronavirus pandemic and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war between 2020-2023, have dealt a severe blow to the already criticized hyper-globalization era.

Neoliberal proponents, staunch defenders of hyper-globalization, refuse to acknowledge that this model has exposed the world to various issues, including the global debt problem, geopolitical tensions, supply chain problems, global cyber war threats, and energy and food supply security tension. Their reaction was extreme when 40 leading countries shifted away from the concept of globalization and instead embraced the idea of "strategic autonomy."

Their response was so extreme that they declared war on any country seeking to shape its own destiny and geographical position, striving for self-sufficiency in strategic sectors, inspiring and supporting developing countries around them. They targeted leaders who led their nations toward a new future. To manipulate public perception about these countries and their leaders, they exerted control over international think tanks and global media, using them as tools of manipulation and disinformation. They are labeled as enemies of those who hold different perspectives, prioritize their country's interests over hyper-globalization, promote self-reliance, and harmonize international humanitarian values with the spiritual values of their country, society, and geography, rather than accepting prepackaged values imposed by neoliberal proponents.

For this reason, they actively seek out new actors who will not oppose the phenomenon and model of hyper-globalization, aiming to promote these carefully packaged values within their own countries and societies. Platforms such as the World Economic Forum and Davos summits have become instrumental in advancing this agenda. The methods employed by these actors, including propaganda mechanisms, ruthless tactics and dehumanizing strategies, have led to a process so brutal and immoral that it is now referred to as neoliberal fascism in prominent intellectual circles worldwide, with these actors being labeled as neoliberal fascists. The impact of these neoliberal fascists has even caused significant damage and collapse within the capitalist system, prompting extensive discourse among prominent thinkers. While the capitalist system could have overcome the blow dealt by globalization 2.0 by swiftly embracing conscious capitalism, it now finds itself adrift and ensnared in the propaganda machinery of neoliberal fascism.

Deadlock

Neoliberal fascism is almost in a deadlock due to the geo-economic threats, the threat to energy and food supply security and the risk to the global supply chain it causes. Despite this, the abdication of reason present in international platforms delays the transition to a new understanding, new approaches and new solution models.

However, international platforms are plagued by a lack of rationality, impeding progress toward a new paradigm, innovative approaches and effective solutions. Meanwhile, valuable time is wasted that could be used to address the pressing needs of the world's 8 billion inhabitants, including the climate crisis, the migration crisis, water scarcity, food shortage and energy crisis. The challenges we face have surpassed the capabilities of any individual group of nations, underscoring the necessity for collective action among the top 40 global economies.

It is imperative to usher in a future guided by transformative steps and collaborate with nations like Türkiye, which can inspire new solutions, open new horizons and set new goals within their respective regions. May we thoroughly comprehend these complexities within the realm of international economics and politics, and acknowledge our responsibility as a nation to contribute to meaningful solutions.