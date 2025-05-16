The new critical threshold in the goal of a terror-free Türkiye is the surrendering of weapons.

Among the critical thresholds up to this point, the thesis emphasized in the call of the terrorist organization leader Abdullah Öcalan – that autonomy based on ethnic identity, federation and cultural approaches are not a solution and that these issues should no longer even be brought up – was a significant phase.

That the mentioned statement is clear beyond reinterpretation from the perspective of the PKK is decisive in terms of preventing debates that would blur the process regarding the steps to be taken from now on.

Especially in preventing the attempts of the different structures within the terrorist organization to show resistance, play on the nerve endings of society and sabotage the process, these arguments should also provide the Peoples' Equality and Democracy Party (DEM Party) with a strong stance.

In this context, the DEM Party is also assigned a duty in neutralizing the ideologically disturbing jargon in the terrorist organization’s disarmament and self-dissolution declaration.

In the ongoing process toward ending terrorism, the frequently repeated point by everyone is that all parties should be careful with the discourse they use. This warning is meaningful against approaches that could poison the process. However, assuming that different structures within the terrorist organization will continue to make such provocative statements, first and foremost, the DEM Party should insist on a trust-building language that constructs societal confidence instead of trailing behind such provocative discourse.

Considering that each phase must succeed before moving on to the next step in achieving the goal of a terror-free Türkiye, the point that must be focused on now is the full conclusion of the disarmament phase.

If the next steps are debated with manipulative content before this phase is concluded, the current phase being worked on will be negatively affected.

As President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan emphasized in his speech the day before, “With the removal of terrorism and violence, a new era will begin, especially in politics.”

However, to reach this new era, the threshold of disarmament must also be passed.

Once terrorism and violence are ended, the discussion of issues with calmness is already a natural requirement of the political flow itself.

In the previous resolution process, the PKK viewed the power vacuum created by the civil war in Syria as an opportunity, and some global and regional actors also promised to provide support to the PKK.

This caused a rupture in the resolution process.

In this new process as well, especially regarding disarmament and the future of the terrorist organization’s human resources, one must be careful against initiatives that may derail the process through the SDG.

It is not hard to foresee that international and regional powers might sabotage the process through different groups within the PKK on this issue.

However, it must also be stated that the current situation in relations with both Iraq and Syria is much more effective in terms of security and diplomacy compared to the previous resolution process.

Against such a move, Türkiye’s hand is stronger than ever before.

This must also be known.