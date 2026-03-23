If the leader of your nation, especially if he was elected by a landslide, tells you that such and such country’s attack is imminent on you or your allies, and that country is about to wreak nuclear havoc with that strike, you believe him. Right? You try to find a way to excuse his jumping the rails of “No Wars!” and say that it is “America First” if he is saving the country from a nuclear holocaust.

But, three weeks later, you notice that Iran had no nuclear capability whatsoever, and you finally understand that the only “ally” your president saves the hide of is Israel, a country that had dragged you into that war in the first place; a country that is the main culprit of you paying 4 bucks for a gallon of gas. You start to have an intuition that the “ally” your country and you are making self-sacrifice for, actually, is pulling your president by his nose by simply buttering up his sick ego.

It appears to you, and your Make America Great Again (MAGA) buddies, that it is not your president, the “dog” wagging his tail, but the “tail” is wagging him.

“Under President Trump’s visionary leadership, America and Israel are acting together in Iran with great determination and unprecedented strength. The Ayatollah regime that has waged war against America and Israel, chanting 'Death to America, death to Israel.' Imagine if these lunatics had nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to every American city, every European city, and everywhere around the globe. We see eye to eye on that, President Trump and I. This canard that we dragged the United States into it is not just a canard; it’s ridiculous. Does anyone really think that someone can tell President Trump what to do?” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu pondered.

He, who heaps praises on U.S. President Donald Trump and on himself (because he himself is not any less egocentric maniac than Trump), was chided by Trump a couple of hours before about hitting the Iranian oil facilities and, thus, turning the "Make America Great Again" (MAGA) crowd against him. Trump knows very well that no sane politician can raise the gas price six months before the midterm elections, but Netanyahu knows better how to give the good old oil to Trump and how to exonerate him: “Israel acted alone against the Asaluyeh gas compound in Iran. President Trump asked us to hold off on future attacks, and we’re holding off.”

Remember how the former entertainer and current president of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, dared to challenge Trump in front of the press corps, and that had cost him at least 3,000 of his soldiers killed in a week when Trump stopped delivering ammunition to Ukraine. Zelenskyy had to rush back to Washington to apologize and to praise his leadership. Netanyahu wrote the book on how Trump twisted around his finger.

But it seems that this time the Zionist sorcery is not going to work.

Money and oil in politics

If I know my fellow American taxpayers, their one and only political motto (“Don't ask me for money, I'll feel totally cold toward you.”) had just kicked in; the Republicans lack the stomach for challenging the status quo in the Middle East any more than that.

You know, when David French, a columnist for The New York Times, a staff writer for the National Review and a fellow at the National Review Institute (one of the rare conservatives without the “neo” complementizer in it) asks, “Can military excellence save us from Trump’s incompetence?” then it is time that Trump and his goons blame Israel hoping they can to save their tail. But Americans are not going to forget that Trump’s “Little Marco,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio, was the one claiming about an "imminent" Iranian threat. He also said it was Israel who was going to strike Iran, no matter what!

Unless you are a cookie-baking rat named Bob, in a book titled “How to Save Your Tail” written by Mary Hanson, you cannot save your tail from being gobbled by hungry cats. That is, come November, little and giant, all the Trump goons are going to look for a place of refuge, their boss having been impeached, perhaps removed from office.

In other words, Netanyahu has been striking not only the mullahs but the Republican ruffians. Americans are no better than a proverbial bear that survives the winter but does not forget the biting frost. Again, revenge is a dish best served cold.

By November, then voters will make sure that next winter all their money won’t be going to the liquified natural gas (LNG) companies. Not only does Stephen Walt, a columnist at Foreign Policy and the co-author, with John Mearsheimer, of the seminal book on The Israel Lobby and U.S. Foreign Policy, clearly write, but it is also the Israel lobby’s responsibility for the Iran war and the U.S.-Israeli special relationship that have played a special role in the quagmire the U.S. finds itself in. Like a cancer, the war Netanyahu started is metastasizing not only to the U.S. but also to the EU and possibly to Africa and Asia. Trump needs an endgame. But he does not have it.

Crashing fantasies

Professor Jeffrey Sach, director of the Center for Sustainable Development at Columbia University, and Sybil Fares, a specialist and advisor in Middle East policy and sustainable development, cry “Stop Netanyahu Before He Gets Us All Killed!” They opine that, “We could soon see several nuclear powers pitted against each other and dragging the world closer to nuclear annihilation.”

Lydia Polgreen, an opinion columnist at The New York Times, reminded us that “in Donald Trump’s fantasy world, America is invincible and impregnable.” It could put any nation’s leader in a New York jail, bomb any country at any time; “As an unfathomably rich and sprawling nation, blessed by geography and protected from its enemies by two vast oceans, why shouldn’t it do what it will?”

No, simply because Trump, supposedly “the most powerful man in the world,” is nothing but “merely a spectator to events he himself has set in motion.” He has no or little investment in the outcome.

Polgreen skillfully details what the problem with Trump truly is: “That curious passivity reveals a darker truth: Trump seems to believe that he, like his fantasy America, exists on a different plane, utterly untouchable by the swirl of global events. The devastating consequences of his actions are not just someone else’s fault. They are someone else’s problem, too.”

And now that fantasy is crashing down, not only on America, but on all of us, because the U.S.A. and E. have never been that much ignorant about themselves.

Germany’s foreign minister warns that a war with Iran could plunge the entire world into a major fossil-fuel crisis, without realizing that he and his ilk in Europe's other foreign ministries are becoming fossils themselves.