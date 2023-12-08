Let's note the actions of Israel toward Palestine, step by step, and then delve into the response of the United States and the Western states to this unfolding situation.

At the beginning of the Gaza conflict, the Israeli defense minister openly dared to say that they were fighting animals that had no right to live in buildings but should live in tents.

When the Israeli-Palestinian conflict took center stage, the global expectation was that a defined level of conflict would ensue, followed by a cessation. Perhaps no one would have thought that Israel would turn this into a genocide and follow step by step what Adolf Hitler did to the Jewish people.

Israel has initiated such a process of lawlessness that it can kill people on the street and settler occupiers can take over Palestinian homes. Israel kills anyone in Gaza without distinguishing between soldiers and civilians.

Examining the situation closely, the legality of a force endeavoring to destroy all the homes of a nation using the world's most advanced weaponry and bombs, not to mention the massacre of civilian lives, raises questions. It prompts one to inquire whether a Western official or statesman is willing to address the matter and provide a response.

Financing politics

When the issue of financing politics comes to the agenda in Türkiye from time to time, the model in the U.S. is given as an example. However, what is not well-known is that the financing model of politics implemented in the U.S. directly turns American politicians into the slaves of the Jewish people.

In the U.S., when a well-educated Harvard or Yale graduate gets engaged in politics, that person's primary concern is to raise funds for the election campaign. At this stage, that person knocks on the door of the city's elite, mainly the Jewish people, who are accustomed to running politics by direct funding or arranging funding support. Even though politicians receive funds from other organizations and individuals, 60%-70% of the funds are given by Jews.

A friend attended a fundraising meeting once and described a very striking scene there. The congressional candidate sits on the edge of a table, around which four or five Jewish people are sitting and the one who is supposed to give the highest figure is sitting with his feet on the table, right against the congressional candidate. My friend explained at length how that candidate congressman begged the Jews there and kissed their rings one by one during the meeting, which turned into an esoteric ritual. As it is known, those who provide large amounts of funds to members of Congress can meet with them without an appointment and keep them under control.

Western rulers oppressed by Zionists

War crimes and genocide are being continuously committed in the Gaza Strip in Palestine. Innocent civilians are being imprisoned and hospitals, churches, mosques and schools are constantly bombed. The U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, almost like an activist, shouts out every day about what is happening and calls on humanity to help.

From time to time, U.S. President Joe Biden criticizes Israel with comments like "stop the war" or "don't kill civilians." Hearing these words, the Israelis continue to commit genocide, 10 times harder, precisely contrary to what Biden asks for, as a message to the world, the Palestinians and the U.S. president.

It is now the West's problem that a bunch of Israelis are destroying all the existing values of Western civilization. While all this was going on, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a resolution stating that "being anti-Zionist would be synonymous with being anti-Semitic." If such a debate were to take place in Israel, there would probably be no way such a resolution would have passed the Israeli parliament. The U.S. administration is in a worse situation than Israel in terms of being dominated by Zionism and subjugated like the mafia.

Among the groups protesting in the U.S., there are non-Zionist Jews. They occupy the Capitol, they block the railroads and not a day goes by without Jewish people demonstrating against Zionism in Washington or another state. It means that from now on, even the Torah Jews will not be able to demonstrate against the Zionists, let alone Christians or Muslims.

The Christians, liberated from the monopoly of the Inquisition and the Pope, had established a civilization and a system of values. The Zionists filled the void left by the Inquisition and, in a sense, oppressed the U.S., Britain, Germany and other European countries by practicing perverted religious terrorism.

The large masses of people who are resisting the Zionists in Ireland, Spain, France and the U.S., in a sense, are not only protesting against the oppression in Palestine, but they are, in essence, protesting against the siege of Zionists and encirclement of the Western people and the Western world.

There are large masses of young people globally who use social media, think quickly and have not had an orthodox education. And there are still some sincere leftists who act with a clean conscience. It appears evident, particularly in the aftermath of the ongoing tragedy in Gaza, that Zionism has clearly surrounded states like a terrorist group and the struggle is now being waged by the individuals of those states rather than their enslaved rulers.

Israel is now out calling in war crimes, genocide and killing civilians, showing again and again that it does not care about any state globally nor any moral value. The system that the colonists and Zionists have built is a complete slave order in the U.S., which is raising upon the misery of millions of ordinary Americans, farmers and workers who barely make a living, work day and night and pay their taxes.