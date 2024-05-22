The nefarious network sown by Austro-Hungarian Jewish journalist and lawyer Theodor Herzl in 1896 saw its first sprout with a 67-word letter written on Nov. 2, 1917, by the United Kingdom’s Foreign Secretary Arthur James Balfour to Baron Rothschild. Supported by Britain, the process, marked by the massacres of Zionist terrorists, reached its initial goal with the declaration of Israel's independence on May 14, 1948. The day following this, May 15 is commemorated by Muslims as Nakba Day (Day of Catastrophe).

There is a reason why Muslims, especially Palestinians, remember May 15 as a day of calamity: Israel's unceasing atrocities, resulting in millions of Palestinians being displaced from their homes, lands and streets, becoming refugees, or waiting with the keys to their homes they have hidden under their beds for years, passed down as an inheritance to their children upon their death and many other tragedies, have led to May 15 being remembered as Nakba Day.

Feeding the beast: Israel's brazen disregard

In 1948, Israel, the first state produced by the "modern countries" that established the United Nations, lived up to the codes engraved in its DNA, which were nothing short of genocide, thanks to the unlimited freedom granted by the U.S. and other Western supporters, through weapons, money and technology transfers, leading to their growth.

At this point, Israel has become so audacious that it even tramples on the "modern" codes it has carried for years. After being under the protection of the international system for decades, Israelis are now arrogantly proclaiming from the U.N. podium, "To hell with your international rules."

This year, nakba is perhaps being commemorated with such broad participation for the first time. In many countries around the world, people have realized how Israel is a significant problem for everyone. The keys that Palestinians have held on to for generations may not have opened the doors to their homes yet, but they have opened the hearts of those who were previously deaf and blind to the truth in many parts of the world.

Now, there is a U.S. that finds itself obliged to declare that Israel is not genocidal. There are heads of state and leaders, especially President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who support Palestine's just struggle. President Erdoğan even declared that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's fate would be the same as Adolf Hitler's, describing Hamas as a resistance organization defending Türkiye as well.

Our Palestinian brothers and sisters must continue to preserve the keys, the most fundamental legacy of their families since 1948. Those gates will be opened.