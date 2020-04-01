The international community built after World War II is crumbling along with almost all of its institutions.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the world is experiencing the most challenging crisis since World War II because of the COVID-19 outbreak. As the epidemic rages across the world, all the U.N. has done so far is to prepare a call for global fundraising. Let us also note that they are advising the G-20 states to help Africa.

The World Health Organization (WHO) is not as sensitive toward the outbreak as it was in the initial days of the pandemic in China, with no clear opinion about the use of masks. WHO Spokesman Tarik Jasarevic recently stated that each country should decide “according to its own circumstances” and “the development of the epidemic.” Don't you find these suggestions incredibly enlightening?

On the other hand, Spain's call for help makes NATO's situation clear.

Spain has recently requested medical supplies from the NATO-affiliated Euro-Atlantic Disaster Response Coordination Centre (EADRCC) to help combat the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, NATO officials have responded negatively to Spain, saying that the alliance does not have a stockpile of respirators or similar medical equipment and that the main responsibility lies with national governments. They explained that if assistance was requested through the EADRCC, their reports would be forwarded to allies and that assistance could come from partner countries.

At this very hour, military vehicles of the Russian army were already on their way to deliver aid to NATO member Italy.

The European Union, one of the major players of the new world order built after World War II, failed in the first test it took, leaving countries such as Spain and Italy, which have been hit hardest by the outbreak, alone and nearly ignoring the demands of these countries for help. The frustration is so great that people in Italy are removing EU flags from their license plates.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed his frustration at the EU, saying: "It is necessary to see that the help does not come from here (Europe). We received help from China and we asked the Turkish Council, of which Hungary is an observer member, to help Hungary, and we received. The situation is like this now. Regardless of that, we are still a member of the EU. We are part of this Western alliance, this is our home, and we have to help each other, but we see no help coming from within.”

In the face of such a picture, is it possible for the international community, which has prepared for such hard times, to question what it has done for over half a century? Despite having so many employees, red-tapism resulted in astonishment, inexperience and lack of coordination in times when solidarity and quick decision-making is needed.

The million-dollar question is what we will witness in place of this unfolding international community tragedy after COVID-19 blows over.

If we do not learn a lesson from what we have been through, tragedy after tragedy is likely to follow.