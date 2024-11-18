The question is: Could Donald Trump be stronger than the 77-year investment Zionism made in the United States? We call that yield of that high-return, low-risk investment “the greater Israel” today. A genocidal, apartheid regime, Israel is the real force that is pulling all political, financial and diplomatic ropes in the United States.

Despite the endless monetary and diplomatic assistance it gets from the U.S., it is not a reliable ally for the American people. It doesn’t face an existential threat from Palestinians or neighbors, yet it receives an incredible amount of military support from Washington. With an air of smugness, Israel bosses the U.S. around; it behaves so outright obstinate only a secret enemy, a backfriend would do so.

Where do those 10 million strong people get this kind of power, and why are they tolerated endlessly by a nation that, especially after the collapse of the Soviet Union, has been considered the “global balancing power” by almost every other nation in the world?

This is a million-dollar question, and you have to write a 500-page book, titled “Israel Lobby and U.S. Lobby” to begin to answer it. Perhaps, the tip to solve this puzzle is in professors John. J. Mearsheimer and Stephen M. Walt’s conclusion in the so-titled book: “Had American Jews not organized on Israel’s behalf and convinced important politicians to support their objectives, Israel might never have been established.”

So, you birthed it, you feed it. The American Jews, organized around the Federation of American Zionists (FAZ) and supported by all the European Hebrew societies and Jewish nationalist clubs, did more than breastfeed it; they reinvented Christianity for the American people. Christian Zionism has become an American political and religious ideology that converges the Jewish eschatological “Gathering of Israel” with the second coming of Jesus Christ. You get an inside track; your vanguard force opens the castle gates for you.

Entered the castle are more than 700 political action committees, “proudly serving pro-Israel Americans to strengthen bipartisan support for the U.S.-Israel relationship.” Before organizing into the modern (and legitimate) PACs and organizing into a government-like establishment in AIPAC, American Zionist Restorationist groups, led by William Eugene Blackstone, tried to persuade President Benjamin Harrison to pressure Ottoman Sultan Abdulhamid II to accept those Jews fleeing from the Russian pogroms to Palestine.

Gradually, sometimes for legitimate causes, some other times improper requests to deliberately not to delineate the Jewish areas in the “U.N. Plan to Partition Palestine,” the Israel lobby made inroads into the U.S. government to affect national and international affairs. Not only did billions of dollars of U.S. assistance find its way to Israel, but Israeli bureaucrats and the U.S., trained technicians, tossing discretion to the wind, dissected illegally the U.S. warplanes given to them and stole the copyrights with impunity. Israel became the owner of the second most advanced air force after the United States. (You have to read the not-so-secret odyssey of Adolph Schwimmer, a hero in Israel and a wanted outlaw in the United States.)

Israel stole classified U.S. information and sold it to China. Israel stole bomb-grade uranium from the United States. The U.S. National Counterintelligence Center (NACIC) identified dozens of Israel's economic espionage incidents in the U.S. There are movies, novels and scholarly papers on Israel's military, economic and industrial espionage in America since 1947, but only one member, former Navy intelligence analyst and convicted spy Jonathan Pollard, who was granted Israeli citizenship and moved to Israel. Israel had sought clemency for Pollard, but then-President Bill Clinton denied that request.

Yes, occasionally, U.S. presidents and government authorities treat Israel like other countries and start acting as an honest broker instead of Israel’s lawyer. Some people hoped that when President George W. Bush’s second term was over, and his neoconservatives were out of power, the U.S. foreign policy would go back to what it should be when it serves the U.S. interests. But such expectations failed to reckon the fact that the pro-Israeli lobby even recast American peoples’ religion for them; staffed the governmental cadres with their picks and pre-selected their elected politicians. After one or two meaningless outbursts of the new President Obama, the Israel lobby made sure that neoconservatives served in government and stayed active in media. Obama hopelessly said that no Middle East peace deal was possible during his presidency.

We do not even hear the perfunctory utterances of the “two-state solution” phrase anymore. When was the last time Biden said he believed in a two-state solution? Or the President-elect Donald Trump, to this effect?

Now media pundits fantasize there is a split in the “deep state,” which enabled Trump to win. Of all the people, Aleksandr Dugin, a Russian “political philosopher” says, “No one could have acknowledged his victory, if there had not been a split within the U.S. deep state.” Others surmise that Trump would not allow neocons in his administration.

I won’t bother you with quotations from John Ratcliffe, Trump's pick for CIA director, Pete Hegseth, Trump's pick for defense secretary, or Mike Huckabee, an American Baptist minister and Trump’s pick for Israel ambassador. Trump’s Cabinet nominees show us that he doesn’t have a trump card up his sleeve. What do you expect from a person whose “Deal of the Century,” trying to bring peace to the Middle East was in reality committed to the realization of "greater Israel”? His son-in-law penned what he called “Peace to Prosperity” seeking total Palestinian disempowerment and wholesale surrender to the Israeli enterprises.

One or two “prominent” neocons may be skeptical of Trump and his policies, but the president and all his men and women are committed to greater Israel, and the Israel lobby is still in the saddle.