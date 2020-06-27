In Libya, the tension is rising as the putschist Gen. Khalifa Haftar continues to threaten the country’s internationally recognized government, the Government of National Accord (GNA). As a counter-move last Thursday, Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj’s GNA demanded Haftar’s forces withdraw from Sirte and Jufra provinces as a precondition for talks.
Turkey is the key player here. With Ankara’s help, GNA forces have gained position and reversed a 14-month offensive on capital Tripoli by Haftar’s men. Haftar is backed by Egypt as well as by Russia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Not only them but also France supported the warlord. It is actually his international support which keeps him still as a player in Libya. However, his power is diminishing with Turkey continuously helping the U.N.-backed GNA.
Now with Egypt’s leader Abdel Fattah el-Sissi threatening to intervene if Sarraj does not back off from the coastal areas the civil war seems to get even tenser.
Libya has been struggling with civil war since Moammar Gadhafi’s death in 2011. The country’s new government was founded in 2015 under a U.N. agreement but unfortunately, there is no political settlement reached yet. Haftar forces’ military offensive made the country experience bloodshed and there is still no stability and agreement reached on a solution.
Haftar seems to be panicking. His spokesperson Ahmed al-Mismari claimed that the GNA is going to take the pyramids. That absurd idea shows on one hand his approval of the GNA’s victory and on the other hand a loss of his superiority over Sarraj.
This change could happen largely due to the presence of Turkey’s state-of-the-art Bayraktar drones which changed the course of the war. With the help of the Turkish military’s support, the GNA was able to move from being defensive to being an offensive and reclaimed territory and key strategic assets like al-Watiya air base.
Please click to read our informative text prepared pursuant to the Law on the Protection of Personal Data No. 6698 and to get information about the cookies used on our website in accordance with the relevant legislation.
6698 sayılı Kişisel Verilerin Korunması Kanunu uyarınca hazırlanmış aydınlatma metnimizi okumak ve sitemizde ilgili mevzuata uygun olarak kullanılan çerezlerle ilgili bilgi almak için lütfen tıklayınız.