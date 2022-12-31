The opposition bloc in Türkiye fails to understand the capacity developed by the government. The ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) has been in power for 20 years in Türkiye. These 20 years had an extraordinary impact on three fundamental variables in the country.

One of these variables is state capacity. Although the republic is 100 years old, the state tradition dates back thousands of years. From the great Hun Yabgu, the state Mo-Tim (Mete) to the Oghuzs, the Mongols, the Seljuks, the Anatolian Seljuk state and the Ottoman Empire.

The states shape the growth of people. Turks have established dozens of states and many empires in history. Especially the Ottomans, beyond being an imperial state, were a civilization founded by the Turks.

There are two groups of Turkish people. One of them is the more naive and Westernized segment, which has remained in the shadow of the West and believes in Western values. This group acknowledges they cannot accomplish any achievements without the British, French or Americans.

The other is more of a religious, nationalist, patriotic group. These are the second group, from Sait Halim Pasha to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who believe that the nation is more than its potential and that we have the capacity and infrastructure to deal with the strong countries of the world if we do our homework properly.

Historical mission meets today’s dynamism

Türkiye has raised its infrastructure to the level of developed European countries in 20 years and is even more advanced than most in many areas. It has advanced its administrative capacity and skills in many fields, including the international arena and diplomacy. Combining its historical mission and today's dynamism, Türkiye has opened new phases and visions. And from the Caucasus to Europe, it has now turned into a state whose regional influence increases continuously.

Turkish policies in the Middle East and Africa have become more distinct. Its stout heart in the Libya and Azerbaijan wars strengthened the international stance of the Republic of Türkiye.

The three variables mentioned above subjected to capacity expansion are the government's ability and the capability developed by the AK Party besides the state's capacity. These capacities are enlarged to such levels that the opposition parties in Türkiye could not follow up and have fallen into a backward and hopeless situation.

Erdoğan’s capacity

Above all these capacities, another has developed, which is Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, the president of Türkiye, who combines political experience with our state history. Since Erdoğan started his political life, there have been many debates about his political stances. Now, it is obvious he represents more or less all Turkish citizens, regardless of their worldviews.

The opposition fell behind because they underestimated these three capacities and tried to ignore them. They could neither correctly perceive the capacity of Türkiye nor the AK Party. Especially since Erdoğan came from the periphery, directly from within the Anatolian people, they underestimated him with a Jacobin pro-Western point of view and tried to banalize him. The opposition parties were blind due to their inability to see Erdoğan from the correct perspective.

Türkiye positioned itself uniquely and is influential with a critical role in all important global issues. It takes its position in the Azerbaijan-Armenia war in the Caucasus. It is involved in the questions waiting for a solution for peace in the Balkans. Türkiye's active neutrality in the Ukraine-Russia war helps solve the grain crises. The negotiations of European countries that want to be part of NATO are seeking the blessing of Türkiye – which is keeping its uncompromising stance for lasting peace in the Mediterranean.

The problem of the opposition parties is that they do not understand the new capacity of Türkiye and tend to destroy it without solving it. This approach, which has a problematic point of view, dooms the opposition parties to political failure, and it seems it will continue for a long time.