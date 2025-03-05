Türkiye has been following a multidimensional and multilateral foreign policy for the last two decades of the Justice and Development Party (AK Party) governments. While it has been trying to maintain its alliance with the Western states, Ankara has been trying to improve its relations with the non-Western world, including the Global South. Anchored in the principles of regionalism and minilateralism, Turkish foreign policy is shaped within the framework of the “Century of Türkiye” vision and the grand strategy called the “Türkiye Axis.”

On the one hand, Türkiye develops its relations with some countries on the principle of regionalism, which facilitates a collective identity and cooperation grounded in shared cultural, ideological or geographic ties. On the other hand, it develops its relations with some other countries on the principle of minilateralism, which emphasizes pragmatic collaborations built on mutual interests. By synthesizing these two principles, Türkiye tries to fortify its global influence and reduce its dependence on major powers. To increase diversification in its foreign relations and its global status, Türkiye initiated several geographical openings.

With the return of power politics to international relations, Türkiye has taken effective measures in three contexts. The first is related to domestic politics. Türkiye has been strengthening its domestic governance and self-sufficiency to ensure independent decision-making and national security. The second is regional ties, according to which Türkiye has been enhancing regional institutional cooperation with regional actors and building strong multilateral ties to increase deterrence against pressure coming from the global powers. The third is at the global level. Türkiye has been actively contributing to international governance mechanisms, as reflected in its advocacy for U.N. reforms and environmental initiatives.

There are several important principles that Türkiye takes into consideration in its relations with Global South countries. First, Türkiye has been trying to build regional stability axes in different regions to neutralize the destructive effects of the global powers on the respective regions. For this purpose, Türkiye has been following an all-inclusive, cooperative and non-sectarian policy toward all regions. Ankara is determined and careful not to otherize any regional state. It wants to achieve maximum cooperation with all regional countries. For this reason, it intends to increase interdependencies with all regional states. Thus, Türkiye has been trying to contribute to the restructuring of state institutions in crisis-torn countries such as Somalia, Libya, Iraq and Syria. Furthermore, Türkiye wants to take the initiative for the resolution of regional crises.

Moreover, Türkiye wants to find regional solutions for regional problems. According to Ankara, only through collaboration with the Arab states can the current state crisis in Syria be solved. Although Türkiye is one of the most interested among all the regional states to witness stability in Syria, without the support of the Arab states, it is almost impossible to restructure the Syrian governmental institutions. Similarly, Türkiye knows well that without the involvement of the Arab states, it is very difficult, if not impossible, to solve the prolonged Israeli-Palestinian question. It is generally accepted that the more global powers are involved in regional crises, the more prolonged the crises become.

Also, Türkiye’s approach to the Global South centers on a distinct political perspective, called a “model partnership.” This political perspective prioritizes equal partnership and non-colonial engagement, anchored in a win-win strategy, the cultivation of strategic alliances, strong humanitarian diplomacy and the use of smart power. Building on its diverse foreign-policy identity, Türkiye promotes collaboration in areas ranging from economic development to security and capacity-building. This holistic approach stresses the importance of shared benefits and respect for the Global South’s unique regional dynamics, reflecting Türkiye’s commitment to an equitable and sustainable partnership.

Another principle that shapes Türkiye’s perspective of the Global South is the win-win strategy, which requires undertaking many infrastructural projects, improving economic relations and increasing foreign direct investments by the Turkish economic actors. Particularly, Türkiye is quite careful to improve its relations with the African continent, which is based upon equal partnership, non-hierarchical and non-colonial character.

Moral realism is another guiding principle that shapes Türkiye’s perspective of the Global South. This requires the combination of the maximization of national interests with strong humanitarian diplomacy. In other words, while Ankara has been trying to maximize its national interests worldwide, it has always considered moral values. Türkiye prioritizes being on the right side of history in all regional problems.

Türkiye combines its military power with its political and cultural power in its relations with regional actors. With the combination of hard and soft powers, Türkiye can make a bigger difference in regional states.

Last but not least, Türkiye respects all countries of the Global South. It recognizes all their differences and their unique regional dynamics. Türkiye prioritizes the formation of multilateral platforms with all regions and improves collaboration with regional international organizations. Accordingly, Ankara follows different policies toward different regions.

All these aspects show that Türkiye has been trying to become the voice of the Global South in the Western political system. However, due to its distinct perspective and opposition to the Western hypocrisy on the matters of the Global South, the West has tried to punish Türkiye in the past. However, despite the pressure, Türkiye continues to push for large-scale systemic transformation, a more inclusive world system and proper representation of the Global South in international institutions.