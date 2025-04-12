In recent years, under the charismatic leadership of Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Türkiye has been growing and strengthening, drawing on the historical mission of the Ottoman Empire, with its powerful military capturing global attention. This has created a magnetic atmosphere not only in regional countries but across the world.

During his visits to Indonesia and Malaysia last February, Erdoğan was met with overwhelming enthusiasm from the people. Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim left an unforgettable mark on history when he introduced Türkiye’s president, stating: "Tayyip Erdoğan has distinguished himself from all world leaders through his stance, rhetoric and policies. He stands first and foremost for justice and fairness. He has fiercely criticized the representatives of colonialism and imperialism while championing the cause of Palestine, abandoned by many nations. Over time, Erdoğan’s words have been followed by countries worldwide."

On Thursday, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto addressed Turkish parliamentarians from the podium of the Turkish Parliament. His speech reflected the centuries-old ties between the two nations in modern diplomacy. This first official visit to the Turkish Parliament was not merely a protocol meeting. It was also a manifesto of the future vision shared by Asia’s rising power and Eurasia’s strategic actor.

A shared legacy

In his opening speech, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş highlighted that the relations between the two countries trace back to the 16th century when the Ottoman Navy sent military aid to Aceh. He emphasized that the Ottoman consulate in Jakarta served as a diplomatic bridge, fueling Indonesia’s fight for independence against Dutch colonialism.

Türkiye was among the first nations to recognize Indonesia’s independence in 1945. Today, the cooperation between the two countries, besides many fields, continues through defense industry collaborations and military training agreements. Kurtulmuş noted that during Subianto’s tenure as defense minister (2019-2024), critical agreements were signed, giving bilateral relations significant momentum.

21st-century partnership

Kurtulmuş pointed out that some 5,300 Indonesian students in Türkiye and the Yunus Emre Institute’s (YEE) Turkish language programs in Jakarta are strengthening cultural bonds.

Beyond defense investments, the two nations are expanding cooperation in agriculture, health care and renewable energy. Coordinating at the U.N. and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Türkiye and Indonesia will also raise a unified voice at the Parliamentary Conference for Palestine on April 18.

Their collaboration spans from anti-colonial struggles to shaping global security architecture. Even amid NATO-China tensions, both countries maintain an independent stance, aspiring to lead multipolar diplomacy.

'Türkiye is a civilizational model'

In his landmark speech, Subianto emphasized the century-old brotherhood between the two nations: "Being here is a great honor for me. I carry the heartfelt greetings of 280 million Indonesians. For us, Türkiye is a civilizational model, a continuation of the Ottoman legacy."

He recounted how Ottoman military advisors trained Indonesians in their fight against Western imperialism: "From Aceh to Sumatra, our people have not forgotten Ottoman support. My ancestors were educated by Ottoman military officers."

Condemning human rights violations in Gaza, Subianto stated: "Many nations speak of human rights but stay silent as Gazans die. Türkiye sets an example by standing with the oppressed." He pledged that Indonesia and Türkiye would continue defending Palestine’s cause together in the U.N., OIC and G-20.

Highlighting Indonesia’s anti-corruption and economic transformation goals, Subianto called for deeper collaboration with Türkiye in defense, education and technology: "Türkiye and Indonesia must grow stronger together. United, our voices will resonate louder in the world."

This speech marked the first address by an Indonesian president to the Turkish Parliament, coinciding with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations – a symbolic milestone.

Subianto’s emphasis on brotherhood and shared leadership signals the potential for a strategic alliance. As key players in a multipolar world, Türkiye and Indonesia aim to champion justice and independence. Joint steps in defense and critical technologies could position them as pivotal forces reshaping the Islamic world’s role in global politics.