Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto lamented international inaction in the face of Israel’s attacks in Gaza while addressing the Turkish Parliament on Thursday.

The president said they stood with Türkiye in this new world of uncertainty and stood up for justice. Subianto was welcomed by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan at the airport when he arrived in Ankara on Wednesday and headed to Parliament before an official welcoming ceremony at the Presidential Complex in the capital.

Amid lawmakers' standing ovation, Subianto made his inaugural speech at Parliament, as the third sitting president of the Asian country.

"Türkiye has a special place in the hearts of the people of Indonesia," the president said.

"It is the greatest Muslim civilization for Indonesians," he added.

Türkiye and Indonesia mark the 75th anniversary of relations and Subianto's visit came about two months after Erdoğan traveled to Jakarta on an official visit.

"I am here not only as a president but also as a best friend and brother. Türkiye continues the legacy of the Ottoman Empire and Ottoman civilization," he reiterated, also mentioning the Ottoman aid given to his country when it was attacked by Western imperialist powers.

"Today, big countries are oppressing the smaller ones. Türkiye, on the other hand, has a strong position in terms of defending the oppressed, particularly Palestinians," he said.

"Countries are talking about democracy and human rights, but they pretend not to see the bombings targeting children and mothers, the deaths of Gazans. They ignore human rights violations in Gaza," he lamented.

Subianto also spoke about his admiration for Turkish history, defining it as inspiring. "I had an icon in my youth, a person I admired most. He was my hero," he said, as he cited Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of the Republic of Türkiye in his speech, to thunderous applause from lawmakers from the main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) founded by Atatürk himself.

He reminded that he had busts of Atatürk in his office and residence. He also cited Mehmed II, or Mehmed the Conqueror of the Ottoman Empire, as another idol of his.

In remarks to Parliament before the Indonesian leader's speech, Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş said that they were honored to host the president at the assembly.

Kurtulmuş highlighted that Subianto, during his tenure as defense minister from 2019 to 2024, strengthened military and defense industry ties with Türkiye. He added that the president has prioritized deepening Türkiye-Indonesia relations in all fields since becoming president.

Recalling that the first meeting of the Türkiye-Indonesia High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council was held during Erdoğan’s official visit to Indonesia last February, Kurtulmuş said: "President Subianto is the first Indonesian head of state to address our esteemed Parliament. He will also attend the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum tomorrow."

Kurtulmuş emphasized that the historic ties and shared values between the two nations provide a strong foundation for advancing friendly relations. Despite the geographical distance, he noted that the bond of friendship and brotherhood has remained strong, with ties between the peoples dating back centuries.

Kurtulmuş recalled that the Ottoman Empire and Indonesian sultanates established robust trade, religious and military cooperation in the 16th century. He noted that Ottoman and Indonesian Muslims jointly resisted Western colonial ambitions, with the Ottoman Navy aiding Indonesian Muslims.

He stated that relations continued into the 20th century through an Ottoman consulate in Jakarta. After Indonesia gained independence in 1945, ending Dutch colonial rule, ties were reestablished. "Our bilateral relations are growing in all areas, particularly in trade, defense, agriculture, health and tourism," Kurtulmuş said.

"We also maintain strong cooperation in education. Around 5,300 Indonesian students are currently studying in Türkiye. Since 2022, Turkish language courses have been taught in Indonesia through the Yunus Emre Institute. We thank the Indonesian government for its support."

He noted that Subianto’s address coincides with the 75th anniversary of Türkiye-Indonesia diplomatic relations, calling it a meaningful opportunity to strengthen ties.

Kurtulmuş highlighted Indonesia as a rising star in Asia, with the continent becoming a focal point in the evolving multipolar world. He pointed to Asia’s growing influence in trade, education and technology. With 87% of its population Muslim, Indonesia is the most populous Muslim-majority country. Kurtulmuş said Türkiye and Indonesia cooperate closely on Palestine in international forums, including the U.N., the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the G-20 and MIKTA.

He expressed hope for stronger parliamentary ties and welcomed the expected participation of Indonesia’s house speaker at the "Parliaments for Palestine" meeting in Istanbul on April 18.