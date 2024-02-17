When the history of Türkiye is written in the next century, its conflict of interest and confrontation with the United States in the Syrian civil war will probably be emphasized as a milestone.

The Cold War era was an era of alliances. The NATO and Warsaw alliances lasted for about half a century. The Arab Spring was a test case for what these alliances could and could not do.

With the onset of the Syrian civil war, it became increasingly apparent that the U.S. tended to destabilize Syria and Iraq, and also a wider region, including countries such as Türkiye. Türkiye found itself at odds with the United States regarding the future trajectory of Syria. This broader dynamic underscored Türkiye's realization of the United States' propensity to shape its own future objectives without due regard for the interests and concerns of other nations on the global stage.

Simultaneous terrorist attacks intensify on Türkiye

It is intriguing to note that during Türkiye's confrontation with the U.S., three of the world's most notorious terrorist organizations simultaneously intensified their attacks on Türkiye.

Firstly, the Gülenist terror group (FETÖ) operated internally with the aim of subjugating Türkiye to the interests of the global network, particularly aligning it with the U.S., the U.K., and the Western axis.

Secondly, the PKK terrorist organization, despite ongoing peace negotiations between Türkiye and the Kurdish authorities, launched aggressive attacks on Türkiye, even conducting operations in Iran at the behest of both the U.S. and Iran. These actions included attempts to sow discord within Türkiye, notably through the violent events of the pit protests.

Simultaneously, the terrorist group Daesh, whose origins and modus operandi suggest affiliations beyond Türkiye's borders, launched attacks on Türkiye. Considering its sociological roots, territorial expansion, and actions, many believe that Daesh was fostered by collaborative efforts involving the U.K., the U.S. and Israel.

The attacks of the PKK aimed at the dismemberment of territory in the country, and the attacks of FETÖ went as far as the failed coup attempt on July 15, 2016.

In the succeeding years, the Republic of Türkiye has strengthened its nation-state, completed the restructuring of its army, bolstered its defense industry, and made some gains globally, especially in challenging and destroying these three terror organizations.

Coincidentally, all the international relations that Türkiye had established for many years through the U.S. and NATO collapsed simultaneously as if some countries were convinced that Türkiye would fall under such overwhelming pressure.

Türkiye has been at odds with all the countries in the region, such as the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, Egypt and even Iran. Türkiye chose the difficult path ahead, consolidated its power, and rose again.

At this most critical time, Türkiye waged war against Deash, defeated the PKK on the ground with its powerful army, and crushed the FETÖ coup attempt. Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, whose political role and popular support played a huge role in the suppression of the coup attempt, was most likely the first leader in the world to defeat a military uprising with the support of the people.

As Türkiye maintained its power and started to get stronger, it rebuilt its relations with Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and even Syria one by one. When the 2023 elections ended in favor of President Erdoğan, the EU states were forced to work with Türkiye, even though not so willingly.

Egypt-Türkiye rapprochement

As we all know, Egypt-Türkiye relations were suspended after the military coup in Egypt more than a decade ago, and Erdoğan reacted very harshly during the coup.

Today, the two countries have come together again. I believe the rapprochement between Egypt and Türkiye will change regional geopolitics radically.

Egypt and Türkiye, the two great countries of the Islamic world, with their historical ties, state experience and populations in Africa and the countries of the region, with this rapprochement can pave the way for very radical changes in the MENA.

Firstly, no state in the Middle East and Africa feels safe from the U.S. Saudi Arabia and Egypt know they cannot survive by relying only on the U.S. and the Western powers.

Türkiye's struggle to consolidate the state of nations and to exist with its own power, which started in 2010, inspires Saudi Arabia, Egypt and other regional states.

A country's ability to exist on its own power depends on its partnerships and solidarity with its regional countries.

When the Republic of Türkiye, which has achieved its development with its own power without the support of the West, joins hands with Egypt, many critical issues will develop to the advantage of both countries, from Israel-Egypt relations, the situation of the oppressed in Gaza to the geopolitics of the Mediterranean.

Among the numerous heads of state who have visited Cairo in recent years, it is noteworthy that only President Erdoğan received a personal welcome from President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi upon arrival at the airport. This gesture carries significant symbolism and implications.

Two centuries ago, Egypt and Türkiye were part of the same country. Today, they are set to forge an alliance or partnership, rooted in their historical connections, aiming to enhance their geopolitical standing and state power. I anticipate that the outcomes of this reconciliation will have a more pronounced impact on geopolitical aspects rather than economic ones.