President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s official visit to Egypt on Feb. 14, where he will meet with his counterpart, President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi, marks a significant development in the evolving relationship between Türkiye and Egypt. This visit is a testament to the substantial progress made in the normalization process between the two nations, as highlighted by Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan's recent statements. These developments signal a shift toward new collaborations, replacing the divergent relationship dynamics of the Arab Spring.

Türkiye's approach during the Arab Spring was to align with and support the rising social movements across the Arab world, reflecting a strategic political choice influenced by moral values and psychological factors. The Turkish ruling elite saw parallels between their own struggles for power and the aspirations of the Arab street, although this comparison may be misleading due to the unique political, social and external relations of each Arab country.

The Arab Spring represented a pivotal moment in Turkish foreign policy, signaling a departure from traditional approaches and indicating a potential alignment with the social transformations within the region. This period was particularly valuable for the Justice and Development Party (AK Party), then struggling against established elites and institutions within Türkiye, seeing an opportunity in regional developments.

As we moved into the 2020s, Turkish policymakers sought to mend past divisions, recognizing the natural limits of their influence in the Middle East, and seeking new partnerships. This shift in Türkiye's post-Arab Spring Middle East policy, coupled with a reduction in domestic tensions, marked a new direction. The region remains crucial for Türkiye's foreign policy, especially concerning security policies centered on Syria and Iraq, and the growing defense industry collaborations with Middle Eastern countries. Moreover, Türkiye has become a significant interaction center for citizens of Arab countries, not just for short visits but as a hub of substantial engagement. This positions Türkiye as a natural party in matters concerning the Arab world.

Egypt, as a major actor in the Arab world, holds a pivotal intellectual and political position. The historical depth of Turkish-Egyptian relations, characterized by intense cultural exchanges and intellectual and political interactions, underscores the significance of these ties. Despite periods of political variance, the symbolic friendship between Turks and Egyptians has endured.

President el-Sissi values relations with Türkiye, reflecting to his tenure as Defense minister when he maintained close contact with Türkiye, known for his pro-Türkiye sentiment. Similarly, President Erdoğan prioritizes relations with Egypt, recognizing the structural realities transforming the region. The initiatives launched in the 2020s by Erdoğan aim to foster a new understanding of Arab countries, acknowledging the changing conditions and rationalizing Türkiye's role in the Middle East in this new era.

Strategic shift in Mideast

The evolving relationship between Türkiye and Egypt, underpinned by historical ties and shaped by recent diplomatic efforts, reflects a broader shift in the region's geopolitical landscape. As Türkiye seeks to redefine its influence in the Middle East, the dialogue with Egypt symbolizes a strategic pivot toward collaborative and constructive engagement, setting the stage for a new chapter in regional politics. This development, emblematic of the broader recalibration of Türkiye's foreign policy, holds the promise of fostering stability and cooperation in a region marked by complexity and transformation.

Since Oct. 7, the Middle East has once again become a hotbed of geopolitical tension. Israel's attack on Gaza has not only accelerated diplomacy among neighboring countries like Egypt and Jordan but also among regional actors. The Arab Gulf countries are concerned that unchecked conflict could undermine the post-Arab Spring status quo efforts, and Egypt, wary of the security risks at its borders potentially leading to political deadlocks, see the importance of enhanced relations. In this context, the relationship between Türkiye and Egypt gains additional significance. President Erdoğan’s efforts to diversify potential areas of cooperation with Egypt, especially concerning the Palestinian issue, and to deepen collaboration in security matters could play a crucial role in preventing conflicts in the region. It is feasible to state that Türkiye and Egypt share common interests regarding Palestine, both supporting the vision of an independent Palestinian state. Furthermore, Egypt's access to Gaza could facilitate Türkiye's coordination of humanitarian aid efforts centered on Gaza, allowing it to play more effective roles.

The events of Oct. 7 dictated a reality to regional actors: cooperation is paramount. The reason for the unprecedented intensity and speed of diplomacy among regional countries is the lessons learned from the consequences of past disputes. There exists a broad spectrum of areas for cooperation between Egypt and Türkiye. A firm commitment at the leadership level could not only impart positive momentum to bilateral relations but also reduce regional risks, creating a stabilizing effect.

This renewed emphasis on collaboration reflects an acute awareness of the interconnectedness of regional dynamics and the need for concerted efforts to address shared challenges. The potential for Türkiye and Egypt to lead by example, leveraging their strategic positions and mutual interests, could pave the way for a more stable and cooperative Middle Eastern landscape. This approach, rooted in pragmatic diplomacy and mutual benefits, offers a blueprint for mitigating tensions and fostering a climate conducive to peace and stability in the region.