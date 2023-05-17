Türkiye held both presidential and parliamentarian elections on May 14. Internal and external observers have attached great importance to the elections. Some have even asserted that the Turkish elections are the most important globally, claiming they have significant implications for international politics.

Tens of millions of Turks went to the polls and cast their votes last Sunday to choose the next president and the 600-seat Parliament. Over 30 political parties and five multiparty political coalitions (the People’s Alliance, the Nation Alliance, the ATA Alliance, the Labor and Freedom Alliance, and the Union of Socialist Forces Alliance) competed in the elections. At first, there were four official candidates, namely, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, Sinan Oğan and Muharrem Ince. However, after the withdrawal of Ince, only three of them competed for the Presidency.

The Turkish officials have declared that the turnout in the elections was 88,92%, one of the highest turnouts in the country's history. According to the unofficial results of the Supreme Election Council (YSK), the People’s Alliance has received nearly 50% of the total votes. In comparison, its rival Nation Alliance has received about 35.02% less. In other words, the People’s Alliance secured the majority in Parliament.

President Erdoğan, the joint candidate of the People’s Alliance, received 49.5% in the presidential elections. In contrast, his main rival Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the joint candidate of the Nation Alliance, received 44.8% of the total votes. Although Erdoğan has taken a clear lead in the elections, no candidate passed the required 50% threshold. Therefore, Türkiye will hold second-round polls on May 28, and Erdoğan and Kılıçdaroğlu will face off in the runoff to become the country’s next president.

As explained by Erdoğan, “The elections took place in a festive mood.” No significant problem was noted during the elections throughout the country. Türkiye, which has a long history and tradition of democracy, has held fair and free elections. The Turkish People have reflected their preferences in the ballot boxes.

Manifestation of a mature democracy

Although the biased Western media and political circles have been claiming that Türkiye is an authoritarian country mainly due to the strong political leadership of President Erdoğan, the most recent elections have shown that Türkiye is a mature democracy. Many indications are approving the established Turkish democracy.

First, the voter turnout reached a record high of 88.9%. Considering very low turnouts, especially in Western countries, this number is critical for demonstrating the awareness of the Turkish people and the strength of Turkish democracy. Turks know that the power rests in their hands, and they can change the government. Their high-level interests are a significant indication of the consolidation of Turkish democracy.

Second, as explained by President Erdoğan, he has “always respected the decision of the national will” and will respect it in the next election. Erdoğan and his party have repeatedly explained that they are always ready to cede the rule if their opponents win the elections. Erdoğan and his ruling Justice and Development Party (AK Party) recognized the results of the last local elections held in 2019, after which the opposition took over most Turkish metropoles.

Third, the election results have shown that despite many political, economic and social problems, including the deep financial crisis and the earthquake disaster in the south of the country, President Erdoğan and his party came in first. This is because the Turkish people still trust President Erdoğan and his supporters and opponents expect and declare that only he can solve the current problems in the country. On the other hand, although they have made many promises, the Turkish people do not trust Nation Alliance candidate Kılıçdaroğlu and his team. This is because the opposition could not persuade the Turkish constituents.

Fourth, different segments of Turkish society have comfortably entered elections without concerns. Other groups are represented in the political system with different, sometimes conflicting perspectives. For example, besides the mainstream political parties such as the AK Party and the Republican People's Party (CHP), Kurds are represented by several other political parties such as the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP)/Green Left Party (YSP), the Free Cause Party (HÜDA-PAR) and the Rights and Freedoms Party (HAK-PAR). Alawites overtly claim their ethnic identity during the elections. They have cast their votes without concealing their identities.

Identity politics

Kılıçdaroğlu has even professed that he is an Alawite to secure more votes for the Presidency. The general Turkish public did not question the Alawite identity of Kılıçdaroğlu. Non-Muslims such as Armenians and Assyrians have become candidates in other political parties and have been elected to Parliament.

On the other hand, five multiparty blocs representing different political ideologies, from ultra-rightist Turkish nationalism to radical leftism, have competed in the elections. As a result, more than 10 political parties will be described in Parliament.

Contrary to the claims made by the Western media and political circles, the Turkish people are mature enough to choose the best candidate for the presidency and will not accept any foreign intervention in the domestic affairs of Türkiye. Despite the negative perception in the West, Türkiye will continue to enjoy its democratic polity and respond to the demand of its people, not the expectation of external political actors. The Turkish people are happy to read that many Western media outlets are deeply disappointed about the election results. It is time to explain one more time that there is no other choice for the external actors but to recognize the preferences of the Turkish people and the current Turkish political system and its representatives.