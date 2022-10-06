PKK terrorists recently carried out an armed attack on a police station in southern Türkiye's Mersin province in the presence of civilians.

The heroic resistance of a police officer, who was armed with just a pistol and killed in the conflict, against the heavily armed terrorists prevented a great massacre. Because, as can be clearly seen in security camera footage, if the terrorists were not stopped they would have detonated a bomb inside the building.

The PKK terrorist group, which claimed responsibility for the terrorist attack, announced that they did it in retaliation against the Turkish operations.

Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu also confirmed that the terrorists who carried out the attack departed from Manbij in northern Syria, crossed the border with a paramotor and traveled to Tarsus in Türkiye’s southern province of Mersin, waiting until the evening to carry out the attack.

Calling the attack “American-based,” Soylu stressed, “I say it again and again.”

“I have been in the Interior Ministry for six years, this is the first time something was asked of us by the United States. ‘We want the serial numbers of the guns that took action yesterday from our general directorate of security and intelligence units,’ they said. Why did they ask?” said Soylu. “Our intelligence agency also gave them a very good answer: ‘You first send us the serial numbers of the weapons you sent to the PKK, and then we will send them to you.’”

Soylu's words are not exaggerated at all. Even though the U.S. recognizes it as a terrorist organization, Washington is officially providing money and truckloads of weapons to the PKK’s Syrian affiliate, the PYD, and its armed wing, the YPG, in northern Syria.

The U.S. even gives medals to these terrorists who patrol alongside American soldiers and receive a salary in dollars, going so far as to issue official condolence messages at their funerals when they die.

It is not difficult to guess that Minister Soylu also has other information. However, even open-source data clearly shows us that the U.S. had a hand in this heinous attack on the civilians in Türkiye, its NATO ally.

‘Hitman gang’

Yes, all the money that goes to these terrorist groups comes out of the pockets of U.S. taxpayers. And their government wins them over with the tale that the PKK/YPG are “freedom fighters defending the rights of the Kurds and secular forces fighting against Daesh.”

However, the main concern of this "hitman gang" is neither radical terrorists nor dictators. If it were, they would not cooperate with Syria’s Bashar Assad, who refused to even give Kurds in his country identity cards as he did not consider them to be citizens.

Nor would they have pledged their support to the Iranian regime, which has suppressed civil protests with blood, like Siamand Moeini, the leader of PJAK – an Iranian terror group affiliated with the PKK. This is exactly what he says:

"If the situation in Iran deteriorates, the PKK is ready to coordinate with the Iranian government to protect the cities of Kurdistan and not allow other forces to take control."

Here, the welfare of the U.S. citizens is flowing to this “hitman gang,” which carries out terrorist attacks in Türkiye and has monopolized the smuggling and extortion of drugs, people and weapons in both the Middle East and Europe. This is a group that is working with the Iranian mullah regime while also protecting the Assad regime and supporting the Iran-backed Hashd al-Shaabi militia against Kurdish movements such as the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Syrian Kurdish National Council (ENKS), a group that represents Kurdish people in the Syrian National Coalition (SNC) in northern Iraq.