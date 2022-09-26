Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu confirmed Tuesday that a police officer was killed and another injured in a terrorist attack on a police station in southern Türkiye's Mersin province.

Following the attack in the Mezitli district, the police took extensive security measures at the scene.

Footage from security cameras showed two female terrorists attacking the police station using assault rifles.

The terrorists, who were wounded in the shootout, killed themselves by detonating explosives hidden in their backpacks after realizing they could not escape.

Soylu said they were members of the PKK terrorist group.

One of the terrorists, identified as Dilşah Ercan with codename Zozan Tolan, joined the PKK terror group in 2013 in Mersin.

It was learned that Ercan received training in the Qandil area in northern Iraq, and was operating within the organization's so-called structure for special forces.

PKK terrorists frequently target Turkish security forces in attacks.

Since its foundation in 1984, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the United States and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people in Türkiye, including women, children and infants.