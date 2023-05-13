Under normal circumstances, when there is an election in a country, it concerns the citizens of that country. The United States, as an economic superpower, might be an exception as the elections there might impact many geographical locations. The election of one of the two parties, the Democrats or Republicans, can radically change some balances in the world.

Some dictatorships get along very well with the West. The West has little to do with the daily life of the people there or whether or not they practice democracy. As per the Western approach to the democracy versus dictatorship dilemma, the authoritarian states that work directly with the United States, the United Kingdom and France are acceptable. Western hypocrites do not question the democracy in those countries nor issue human rights reports. Or, for example, when the crown prince of Saudi Arabia goes to the U.K., the U.S. or France, they meet him at the gate of the plane and greet him with a kiss on his ring.

But it is strange that when there is an election in Türkiye, the media worldwide takes a stand on the issue.

Western global media outlets used to publish valued analyses about an election in a country. The qualified editors assigned used to compose well-worked write-ups based on authentic information gathered from reliable sources. Such studies would have minor inaccuracies but would be fair within themselves. And an in-depth examination of these analyses in Western magazines would also set an example for other nations.

Now, striking events and developments are occurring concerning the Turkish elections. If we leave the opposition aside in the polls in Türkiye, three active groups joined forces for an anti-Erdoğan campaign.

First, international media organizations started issuing direct threats rather than predictions and analyses about the Turkish election. The Economist headlines read that President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan must go, subsequently refreshing it every day on Twitter, and then issuing threats of chaos if Erdoğan does not go.

French magazines liken Erdoğan to former Ottoman sultans or Russian President Vladimir Putin. And they are making similar threats: If Erdoğan does not go, chaos will ensue in the country. And the German media, such as Der Spiegel, which has been more hostile to Erdoğan, is following the same path and threatening Turkish citizens in Germany and the people of Türkiye.

Terror groups campaign too

Along with Western media, another active group in the election campaign has been the PKK terrorist organization. The terror barons based in Iraq and Syria and responsible for the killings of hundreds of people including children, soldiers and police, emerged as the "spokespersons" during the election campaign. One of the barons of the group, which is considered a terrorist organization by all countries, says they support the Nation Alliance! Another, just as The Economist announces, says Erdoğan must go! Another says that in case they lose, they will start a war!

The leaders of the terrorist organization support Kılıçdaroğlu, the Republican People's Party (CHP) chairperson and the presidential candidate of the opposition bloc, and threaten President Erdoğan just like The Economist or Der Spiegel.

The third player that emerged in the election campaign is the Gülenist Terror Group (FETÖ) and its spies, a U.S. spy network that has infiltrated the Turkish state for 40 years. They are also bringing up the opposition to President Erdoğan, as they waged a full-blown war on the election process.

Like the Western global media outlets and the PKK, FETÖ looks forward to distorting the legal system, conducting operations and extorting people's money unjustly, like they used to do. What is more striking is that when FETÖ seized the judiciary system and engaged in immense legal operations within the army, they were deeply in conflict with the CHP. The current support of FETÖ for the CHP is both paradoxical and sad.

With the strengthening of the Ottoman state, the European states had to unite against the Turkish threat, and the papacy declared a holy war by consolidating almost all European states. This time, Erdoğan seems to propel a mere unification of European states alone, but there is neither a pope nor a power to unite them.

Throughout history, whenever the country and nation was under threat, the Anatolian people have reacted with a historical reflex to protect their nation, land and leader via mobilization. Therefore I think Erdoğan will win this election as a collective reaction to the PKK, FETÖ and the Western media's joint anti-Erdoğan election campaign.