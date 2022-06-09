Gun attacks in the United States have become almost routine. There are frequent news reports of attacks with automatic weapons in hospitals, parks and especially schools. While the attack in which 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers, lost their lives in Texas, was on the agenda, three students were injured in an armed attack just outside a primary school in the capital Washington on June 7. A few days ago, three high school students in Philadelphia were shot and wounded while they were leaving school. In the past week, gun attacks took place at graduation ceremonies at three schools in Michigan, Louisiana and Tennessee, and students were injured. Five people were killed in an armed attack on a hospital in Oklahoma.

According to a report in Reuters, only 137 armed attacks have been carried out in schools in the country so far this year. That means one gun attack almost every day. Last year, there were a total of 249 armed attacks at schools in the U.S.

While some states find the solution by declaring curfews for children, others are starting legal studies to raise the automatic gun sale age. Measures such as bulletproof windows for schools, locking the doors during lessons and giving weapons training to teachers have also been implemented.

The United States does not see such attacks as "terrorist acts" unless there is a foreign state behind them. Politics, the media and the public only discuss the issue within the framework of individual armament. U.S. President Biden also gave the following “emotional” speech after a recent school massacre: “Tonight I ask our nation to pray for them, to give strength to their parents and siblings in the darkness they are feeling right now. As a nation, we have to ask, when for God's sake will we stand up to the gun lobby? For God's sake, when will we do what we all know we must do?” he said.

"How much more carnage are we willing to accept? Where in God’s name is our backbone to have the courage to deal with it and stand up to the (gun) lobbies?” he said. “It’s time to turn this pain into action,” he stated.

Biden is absolutely right. Gun lobbies must be stopped. This requires backed-up political leaders. But one of the biggest revenues in the United States, where Biden is president and says he manages, is arms sales. In other words, the largest gun lobby in the world is the U.S.

According to a Stockholm Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report, the United States remains by far the largest arms manufacturer and exporter. Some 37% of arms sales in the world are made by the U.S. This rate was recorded as 32% in the previous five-year period. It did not decrease during the Biden era.

It is the same companies that manufacture and sell the weapons in the U.S. that the president is complaining about. And with these weapons, thousands of children and tens of thousands of people are killed globally every year. Not to mention the long-term cost to our civilization of the manipulations of the gun lobby, which is backed by states and institutions, and fueling conflicts to find buyers.

When will Biden and the U.S. central media, which are supporters of the Democrats, stop their crocodile tears and begin to question this dimension of the issue?