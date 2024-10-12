Since Oct. 7, 2023, some have been discussing "Israel's right to self-defense," but over time, its meaning has eroded, shifting into something far more dangerous. Now, a year after the Gaza war began, it's crucial to clarify what Israel's "right to self-defense" has truly evolved into.

With U.S. support, Israel first gained the right to kill civilians. Then, it gained the right to burn and destroy all the buildings in which a nation lives, all the civilian homes and all the civilian living spaces.

Israel then gained the right to bomb schools, leaving no educational institution standing in Gaza today – from primary schools to universities. Then, perhaps the most horrific crime imaginable – one protected even in times of war – was committed: Israel gained the right to bomb hospitals.

After targeting hospitals, Israel gained the right to bomb mosques. Then, it extended this right to include the bombing of all places of worship, including churches.

Israel also secured the right to kill women.

It gained the right to kill doctors, as well as paramedics and nurses.

Furthermore, it gained the right to completely disregard the Hague and Geneva Conventions, which are meant to protect civilians as well as war prisoners, sick and wounded in times of war.

In times of war, U.N. employees provide food and medical aid impartially, without taking sides – regardless of whether they are assisting the aggressor or the victim. Sadly, in this conflict, Israel has effectively gained the right to target U.N. employees and aid volunteers with impunity.

In all wars, some journalists serve as war correspondents, risking their lives to deliver accurate news from the front lines to the public. Unfortunately, in this conflict, Israel has also gained the right to target and kill journalists with impunity.

Israel has effectively secured the right to withhold international aid – such as food, water and medicine – meant for civilians and to allow it to be looted by its own people before reaching those in need.

Israel has gained the right to violate international law. Today, no rule of international law is considered binding for Israel.

There were once fundamental rights – such as human rights, women’s rights and children’s rights – that represented the achievements of humanity. Israel has now effectively gained the right to dismantle these rights as well.

It has also secured the right to disregard institutions such as the International Criminal Court, the European Court of Human Rights and any organization that seeks to impose justice or hold bandits accountable.

While ostensibly attempting to rescue hostages in Gaza, Israel has won the right to strike Iran, Syria and Iraq with impunity.

Israeli settler militias have won the right to raid, loot, and rob Palestinian homes.

The state responsible for committing these crimes was given a standing ovation in the U.S. Congress. Is the United States – the self-proclaimed global enforcer – granting these rights, which no religion or international law permits?