Had Israel been created for humanitarian purposes, and not the Zionist objectives, there would be no U.S. strikes on Iranian cities and people. You know the long, logical flowchart of events since February 1944, the first Irgun terrorist attack in Mandatory Palestine. Israel was founded as a “Jewish Homeland” on the surface, to share the land with its indigenous Arab population. However, its “Jewish” creators and the signatories of the United Nations Partition Resolution knew that they were creating a settler-colonial war machine against the Muslim people of the Levant. They knew what the others knew: The war they were creating would not end before Zionism achieved its objective: Claiming the “promised land from the river to the sea.”

Thusly, the “war” goes on since the first day of Israel’s creation and the first official firing on Palestinian civilians, May 14, 1948 (60 days short of 30,000 days). And it will go on as long as the Zionists leave Israel alone (or to the real Jewish people who are willing and ready to implement the U.N. Partition Plan 81 years later).

Iran is not the only country that has been selected as the target of Israeli and American Zionists, but the Persian mullahs had the exploratory competence (and at the same time, tactical assessment incompetence) that they could use (and abuse) the Palestinian cause in their own expansionist Shiit ambitions. The culprits range from Ayatollahs of Iran to Christos and Kyriakos and other illuminati of Greece.

Unlike the Levant, where God granted the same land to the Canaanites, Amorites, and many others thousands of years ago, the Hebrews claimed His promise to them the same piece of land, and there was no good referee.

But the Aegean and its islands have dozens of referees and agreements. What Greeks call the "Aegean" has been called by Arabs "Al Bahr Al Abyad Al Mutawasit" (The White Sea in the Middle), and Turks call it the “Adalar Denizi” (Sea of Islands) since they first encountered it in 1081. It is not a Greek pool dotted with some inhabited, some uninhabitable islands that Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the current Greek prime minister, hands out, as feeding the kitty, or sweetening the pot, in his pointless and feckless searches for alliance.

First of all, Greece is an ally of Türkiye in NATO, whether it likes it or not. France is also an ally of both Türkiye and Greece. So, signing an alliance with one ally of yours, seemingly, against another ally, is a sign of your lack of military acumen, but also your hatred of logic.

Mitsotakis, our friend and current prime minister of Greece, didn’t you learn that for the great philosopher and polymath Aristoteles, whom you consider Greek, but Alexander the Great used to call a Macedonian, the function of humans is to use their reason? It has nothing to do with happiness or fear.

Greece may hoard all the nations of the world and their weapons on the Eastern Aegean Islands, but that action cannot change the fact that those islands were demilitarized by several international agreements, and those agreements impose legal obligations binding upon Greece. All the Emmanuel Macrons of the world may get together, but cannot stock one shotgun or a nightguard pistol on those islands.

The 1913 Treaty of London left the fate of the Eastern Aegean Islands to the decision of the Six Powers (Austria-Hungary, France, Great Britain, Germany, Italy and Russia). They decided in 1914 to give the islands of Lemnos, Samothrace, Lesvos, Chios, Samos, Ikaria, Ag Efstratios, Lesvos-Mitylene, Psara, Chios and others, which were under Greek occupation as of 1914, to Greece on the condition that they should be kept demilitarized.

Please, dear Mitsotakis, make sure that your new buddy, Mr. President of France, reads the agreement text that his country signed in 1914. Those islands were ceded to Greece on the condition that they would be military-free, no weapons, no armies, navies and air forces.

Also, the people who had gotten together in their contrived “Delphi Forum” should know that Türkiye, in 1923, in the Lausanne Peace Treaty, confirmed (read: affirmed) the Six Powers’ 1914 agreement, not 1913.

As far as the other 86 million Turks are concerned, those islands are still under the Greek occupation, and France, Great Britain, Germany, et al., are promising those islands will be military-free.

Neither in Lausanne nor in any other agreement does Türkiye agree and/or acquiesce that those islands come under the Greek sovereignty.

In Lausanne, Türkiye demanded and got its demand through the Peace Conference, certain additional restrictions related to the presence of military forces and the establishment of fortifications as part of Greece’s undertakings. As far as international law is concerned, these islands are still under occupation, and their final status should be determined by the original suzerain state: Türkiye.

During Ottoman rule in Greece, lasting from the mid-15th century until 1821, Greece was known as “Turkocracy." However, before World War I, the Ottoman Empire entrusted 152 islands, islets and rocks to Italy. Later, Italy ceded the Dodecanese Islands (Stampalia, Rhodes, Calki, Scarpanto, Casos, Piscopis, Niyros, Calimnos, Leros, Patmos, Lipsos, Simi, Cos and Castellorizo) to Greece.

Contrary to the claims of Greece, neither the 1936 Montreux Convention nor any other international document brought any change to the ownership or the demilitarized status of islands. In fact, in response to a Turkish protest on Lemnos’s re-militarization, Greece returned a nota verbale, an unsigned diplomatic note, in 1969 that it had not fortified the island of Lemnos, which it said would be contrary to the Lausanne Peace Treaty, thus tacitly admitting that the non-militarized status of islands remains intact, valid and binding.

In short, Greece is an occupier of those islands. Greece is a “mala fide possessor,” an occupier who possesses property with full knowledge that their possession is illegal or unauthorized.

France should know that by signing alliance agreements with Greece, it is aiding and abetting an occupier. In their so-called alliance, France is promising Greece assistance in accordance with the European Union's Article 42 (7) if Greece becomes a victim of armed aggression on its territory.

Since Türkiye and Greece are members of NATO, they would not become victims of armed aggression on their territory. Besides, all EU members are NATO members, and NATO leaves it up to each country to decide on the sort of assistance it offers and underscores that NATO remains the "foundation" of collective defense for most EU members.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry publishes notes on what it calls the “Aegean Dispute,” in which it declares “Türkiye harbors no intention towards altering the status quo in the Aegean through unilateral steps and de facto actions.” The more Türkiye puts new peace initiatives forward and expresses the hope that dialogue will be carried out by the two countries for a possible peaceful solution to the existing problems, Greece starts calling other countries "daddy." Türkiye has no prejudices in this respect, either. Ankara is prepared to discuss third-party methods of settlement. But Kyriakos calls Emmanuel to sign military alliances, and Emmanuel is more than willing to grab the salt shaker and run whenever someone says they have a cucumber.

Moutza, brothers, as our brothers say in those islands: Moutza!