For readers who regularly peruse Daily Sabah or keep an eye on international affairs, the ongoing political conflict in Cyprus and the discussions surrounding the allocation of natural gas reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean are certainly not new topics. However, let’s be clear from the outset: when we speak of “conflict,” we’re not merely referring to some routine diplomatic spat between two countries over conflicting interests. No, what we’re dealing with here is an attempted genocide of Turkish Cypriots in the last century – an atrocity only halted in 1974 by Türkiye’s military intervention. Meanwhile, the international community, much like its present inaction during the genocide in Gaza, stood by and watched. Ever since, the innocent victims of these events have been scapegoated by the West – a narrative that has been perpetuated whenever the legal and political status of the Turkish Cypriots on the island is discussed. Despite their efforts to establish a state, the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) in 1983, and their repeated attempts at reunification with the so-called Republic of Cyprus (henceforth South Cyprus) in the EU-dominated southern half of the island, they remain punished by being subjected to severe embargoes. Their rightful international recognition and EU membership continue to be denied.

This greeting from Cyprus aims to shed light on the status quo and the increasing militarization in the region, a situation that threatens to escalate further, alongside the wars in Ukraine and the ongoing genocide in Palestine.

A new tourist destination

Despite its international isolation – stemming from the fact that, until now, it has only been recognized as a sovereign state by Türkiye – the TRNC is becoming an increasingly popular destination for influencers and entrepreneurs from around the world. Perhaps the allure of isolation, reminiscent of a bygone era, is just what these modern nomads seek in a world that’s too interconnected for its own good. Many of these individuals, who once considered Dubai, Bali or Ibiza as top relocation options, are now looking more closely at Northern Cyprus. This is largely due to the country's favorable tax rates, untouched natural beauty with breathtaking scenery, rich culture and unique architecture, and a friendly population with a modern, worldly outlook. Unsurprisingly, they regularly promote Northern Cyprus, showcasing the stunning homes now available for purchase as part of the ongoing construction boom.

This has attracted significant interest, leading to a surge of investments and an influx of visitors. Recently, the Turkish Cypriot Ministry for Tourism, leveraging social media advertising and the influence of Turkish Cypriots in the vast Anglo-Saxon diaspora, has successfully drawn the world’s attention to Northern Cyprus. This trend is reflected, for example, also in the fact that more and more world-famous musicians are performing in the TRNC, attracted by the burgeoning party scene in summer. Consequently, there’s also been a growing influx of businesses finding ways to offer their products in Northern Cyprus, either through Türkiye or directly, despite the embargo. The region’s market is becoming ever more attractive, and the state, with Türkiye’s support, is making significant infrastructure investments that further enhance the appeal of island life.

Yet, all these developments seem to have angered South Cyprus, which, in recent months, has arrested Turkish Cypriot contractors in Europe or within its own territory because their accommodation projects were unlawfully built on former Greek Cypriot land. However, this claim holds no water since the land under the TRNC’s constitution has been legally transferred to state ownership. The Immovable Property Commission, recognized by both sides of the island and the European Court of Human Rights, has denied such illegality.

Nevertheless, headlines in the press have caused unrest among investors and potential buyers. It’s clear that these arrests were nothing more than a manipulation tactic aimed at diminishing Northern Cyprus’s growing popularity – much like the actions of Greek Cypriot border guards, who occasionally and without reason deny large groups of tourists passage from the south to the north.

Under the oppression

This context brings to mind the recent scandal involving the German travel company TUI, which, under pressure from the South Cypriot government, announced plans to halt its long-standing bus tours from South to Northern Cyprus. In an email to its customers, TUI even went as far as to describe Northern Cyprus as "occupied territory," a clear attempt to damage Northern Cyprus’s credibility. However, following harsh criticism on social media, as well as pressure from the TRNC and even the South Cyprus Hotels Association (PASIKSE), TUI decided not to follow through with its plan.

As if all this were not enough, Netflix is set to air a propaganda-driven series named "Famagusta" in September, portraying Türkiye’s 1974 peace operation as brutal, even though the Supreme Court of Greece in 1979 and the Council of Europe, through Resolution 573, declared the operation lawful and necessary. But anti-Turkish propaganda in South Cyprus is, of course, nothing new. As Greek Cypriot Member of the European Parliament Fidias Panayiotou recently noted, history is not taught truthfully in Greek Cypriot schools, and students are incited against the TRNC and its protector, Türkiye.

Given this tableau, how can anyone take seriously the statements of South Cypriot President Nikos Christodoulidis, who only a few weeks ago claimed to be ready for renewed Cyprus talks aimed at a federal solution without preconditions? Considering the circumstances and his stance on the Cyprus conflict, this can only be seen as a poor PR stunt – not even the U.N. would buy it. Christodoulidis, after all, was one of the key figures, alongside former President Nicos Anastasiades, responsible for the collapse of the last round of negotiations in Crans-Montana in 2017, just as a deal was within reach.

This, even though the then-TRNC President Mustafa Akıncı had made unprecedented concessions, including agreeing to relinquish Türkiye’s role as a guarantor power – a guarantee that had saved the Turkish Cypriots from genocide in 1974 – and ceding territory from the TRNC’s future federal lands. The failure to reach an agreement is also why the current President, Ersin Tatar, backed by Türkiye, refuses to negotiate without recognizing the Turkish Cypriots’ equal sovereignty and a host of other conditions. Ultimately, after having his personal envoy, Maria Angela Holguin, assess the situation on the island, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres concluded that the time was not ripe for renewed negotiations.

A plan of unequal terms

The notion that reunification in Cyprus is no longer possible is underscored not only by these examples, which reflect a lack of faith and integrity, but also by the historical trajectory of the Cyprus conflict. This conflict has repeatedly been driven into a dead end by the maximalist demands of the Greek Cypriots, supported by their guarantor power, Greece. Especially in 2004, when the Greek Cypriots voted against the so-called Annan Plan for reunification, although it would have granted them a dominant position on the island, while the Turkish Cypriots accepted it. Though Turkish Cypriots were promised EU membership in return for their acceptance, they were instead punished: not only did they not gain EU membership, but they also continued to be subjected to unjust embargoes, while South Cyprus, claiming sovereignty over the entire island, was granted EU membership.

This was despite the fact that the Copenhagen Criteria, a prerequisite for EU accession, was circumvented with an additional protocol, thereby violating South Cyprus’s own constitution, which prohibits the accession of one-half of the island to any organization. That the EU brought the Cyprus conflict into its fold and admitted a state that isn’t even in continental Europe demonstrates its imperialistic and ideologically Christian motivations.

Since then, South Cyprus has regularly exploited this position, hiding behind the EU in critical matters. Surprisingly, top EU diplomats acknowledged this mistake a few months ago after former U.K. Foreign Secretary Jack Straw pointed it out on multiple occasions in recent years. Nevertheless, another mistake was made simultaneously, as it was declared that the Cyprus issue would be linked to Türkiye’s EU accession – a legally and politically disastrous move highlighting the EU’s entrenched double standards.

A greedy neighbor

This double standard is also evident in the dispute over gas resources around the island. That South Cyprus is issuing licenses for gas exploration in Turkish waters seems to be no problem from their perspective. Nor does it seem to be an issue that South Cyprus rejects the proposal to establish a joint committee for allocating gas resources in Cyprus. Why should this be surprising? After all, the EU supported the billion-dollar East Med Gas Pipeline project, which sought to transport gas from the Eastern Mediterranean to Europe not via the natural, cost-effective land route through Türkiye but through a long offshore pipeline across the Mediterranean.

This plan was technically, financially and legally unfeasible, as it would have required crossing Turkish waters, which is why the project has yet to be realized. It’s the same project in which EU member states participated, driven by economic and military interests. After some time, it was even stated in these circles that the project had evolved into a Western alliance, with Israel – one of the project’s main players – at the helm.

Militarization to what end?

When discussing alliances, we must also address that Cyprus has long been a key hub for Western military forces due to its strategic location, thereby threatening peace in the region. For years, the French Navy has frequently anchored off the southern coast of Cyprus. The U.S., too, has increasingly conducted maneuvers there, and its presence has only grown in light of the genocide in Gaza. But even before that, the U.S. was a looming threat to regional peace, particularly in the Aegean, where it established five new military bases in Greece. And now, with the recent revelation that Israel is using southern Cyprus for its operations in Gaza and has already begun exercises there, Cyprus finds itself in a dangerously precarious position. This risk is underscored by Hezbollah's warnings to southern Cyprus: remain neutral or be seen as a belligerent in the war.

Yet once again, it is the Turkish Cypriots who are being endangered by the reckless actions of the Greek Cypriots, who, like Greece, have aligned with U.S. militarization to try and deter Türkiye. Any expansion of the conflict to southern Cyprus will inevitably impact northern Cyprus as well. Such an escalation would plunge the world into an even more catastrophic situation than it currently faces. And why? Because of the West’s insatiable greed and imperialism.

The roadmap for the North

So, what can and must be done in this situation? Waiting for the U.N. is undoubtedly not an option – they have proven utterly incapable of stopping a genocide happening right before the world’s eyes.

Therefore, the following actions are essential for Türkiye as guarantor power of not only the Turkish Cypriots but the entire island and influential player in the region with a global impact:

Firstly, Ankara should swiftly proceed with its plans to establish a military shipyard in Mersin, directly across from northern Cyprus, and to build a naval base in the north half of the island. This would allow Türkiye and the Turkish Cypriots to protect themselves and remain mobile in a worst-case scenario.

Regarding natural gas, Türkiye must decisively explore its territories and increase its military presence in the Eastern Mediterranean to secure its interests.

Regarding the Cyprus conflict, Türkiye should continue to advocate for a two-state solution and pursue further steps in this direction. It should encourage its allied states to recognize the TRNC more, much like the international community did with Kosovo, and make it clear that they should not bow to Western pressure in their decision. The world is changing, as we see with the rise of BRICS and the emergence of a multipolar world order. Türkiye should highlight the necessity of alternative paths in today’s world, especially as the genocide in Gaza shows the West’s declining humanity.

Ankara should also ensure that the TRNC no longer remains an observer but becomes a full member of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) and that Azerbaijan, which has already indicated it might recognize the TRNC soon, does so without delay. Additionally, Russia, which is relocating its consular services to northern Cyprus due to Western sanctions and planning flights from Moscow, indirectly acknowledging the TRNC, could be persuaded to take this step officially, reflecting the mutual interests of both nations.

Moreover, new strategies should be adopted. Despite the fact that the Turkish Cypriots bear no responsibility for the intended genocide or the natural division of the island, and despite their half-century effort to achieve reunification, they have never been compensated – only punished. It is time for the TRNC, with the support of Türkiye, to demand reparations from southern Cyprus. Furthermore, Türkiye, a crucial market for TUI (as the company's CEO mentioned in an interview in June), should seek compensation by expanding tourism offerings in Northern Cyprus or even introducing semi-direct flights with a stopover in Türkiye.

Furthermore, Türkiye should counter Greek Cypriot propaganda using all the means and media at its disposal, especially its famous TV productions, as it is the third largest exporter worldwide and its renowned global broadcaster, TRT World.

Lastly, Ankara may state on a presidential level very clearly that it also cares about Greek Cypriots as a protector of the whole island, especially referring to today’s threats it is facing due to the south’s wrong geopolitical approaches. This would be a friendly reminder to the Greek Cypriot government to act responsibly and avoid further threatening peace.

Thus, the time has come to take decisive action. The Turkish Cypriots must no longer be treated as mere observers on the world stage, and the imperial ambitions of the West should no longer be allowed to dictate the fate of Cyprus. Hopefully, this greeting from Cyprus may also help a wider audience to sober up enough to recognize the real interests behind the conflict and contribute to a just and lasting peace in Cyprus and – before the opportunity passes – prevent a major escalation in the Eastern Mediterranean.