On Sept. 7, Algerians went to the polls to vote in the second presidential election since the 2019 protest movement (Hirak). Despite high unemployment rates and the rising cost of living, Algerians remain hopeful. It could be said that this marks a new dynamic of political, economic and social change toward stability, a dynamic set in motion by the reelected President Abdelmadjid Tebboune's administration, which has encouraged the Algerian public to vote.

The 2019 Hirak movement was a manifestation of anger and a desire for change, challenging the political status quo. A new generation of frustrated youth began to take center stage. Marginalized for decades, they raised their voices for a better place in a society dominated by arrogant political elites and a subservient media that labeled them "losers." As a result of these mischaracterizations, a new phenomenon emerged in Algerian society: illegal migrants (Harraga) who attempted to reach European shores in dangerous boats. In the past, they were referred to as “wall holders” (Hitists), spending their days idling near neighborhood buildings due to the lack of socioeconomic programs for youth and coherent public policies.

Frustration politics

Hitists and Harraga surprised political party leaders and decision-makers when they expressed their hostility toward the authorities and oligarchs from the bleachers of the Algiers Olympic Stadium, chanting: “Enough is enough, we are tired!”

The anger and frustration of the youth was a result of decades of marginalization. What Algerian university amphitheaters failed to produce in terms of political message and militancy, the soccer bleachers achieved, making their voices heard across the country. During the nine months of the 2019 Hirak, young people demonstrated their coherence in shaping the new socio-political imperative. The pervasive feelings of social injustice in Algeria, which occupied every Algerian’s mind, emerged as a peaceful message throughout Hirak – a spirit denouncing the poor governance of the country’s leaders, elites and media.

Despite its rich natural resources, the North African country faced a serious national security crisis as migrants moved from Sahel countries. The administration was aware of this human tragedy, which posed serious security risks not only locally but also for neighboring European countries. Young people, caught in a life-and-death struggle, tragically perished in the Mediterranean in search of a "better" life elsewhere. In this atmosphere, the diverse youth movement became pivotal to the vibrancy of the 2019 Hirak. The same diversity was evident in the Sept. 7 presidential election, where youth participation was once again significant.

New generation leaders

In the elections, a notable candidate was Youcef Aouchiche, the 41-year-old chair of the Socialist Forces Front (FFS), who was also the youngest contender in the race.

Aouchiche represented a new political direction, born after Algeria's independence and detached from the legacies of previous regimes. Born in 1983, he represents a generation that emerged long after Algeria's independence and the era of President Houari Boumediene. In 1983, the ruling National Liberation Front (FLN) party dominated the political landscape, controlling media and discourse with its "Generation 2000" slogan, reflecting a divide between Avant-gardists and Reformists within its ranks. Aouchiche, a political science graduate, journalist and current senator, was the leader of the Collective of Autonomous Students during his years as a student at Algiers University. He was also a political activist in the historical secular party, the oldest opposition party in Algeria, founded by the late Hocine Ait Ahmed, a national and international political figure.

The youth movement is not well-organized due to the "social peace" buy-off policy during the two decades of late President Abdelaziz Bouteflika’s oligarchic reign. These authorities attempted to domesticate "Generation 2000," which grew up amid the political violence of the 1990s. The period between 1992-2002 is also called the "red decade" by Algerians, a reference to the bloody war waged against civilians. Adding two more decades of decline in morality and civic behavior amounts to three decades of moral decadence. Billions of Algerian dinars were spent on fictitious projects designed to keep the youth politically silent.

However, this policy backfired on Feb. 22, 2019, when the peaceful political transition and social mobilization resonated with the message of hope: stability, security, economic prosperity and accountability. This vision is now embodied by Tebboune, who offers a new space for socio-political reconstruction and fosters a renewed sense of civility and polity.

Sociopolitical imperatives

The sociological interpretation of the space controlled by the new generation is a social and political necessity. The recent presidential election is the final achievement of the 2019 Hirak’s social and political imperatives, which have helped young people position themselves as vocal agents of change.

But challenges remain, as the youth still feel compelled to engage in a "hide-and-seek" game with the authorities. When they called for freedom of expression from the stadium bleachers, protesters touched on the pressing issues of social disorder and economic problems in Algeria, as well as unaccountability, corruption and the lack of diversity in the government. Their demonstrations offered an alternative model, promoting social solidarity and political diversity.

This diversity, however, is still underrepresented in public political debate. Algerians remain divided over whether the spirit of the 2019 Hirak was truly achieved. Now, a new social framework is in the process of shaping Algerian society. It is a paradigm that Tebboune has put in place, strengthening the institutions through the 2020 Constitution. This strategy aims to build sincere dialogue with traditional political parties and civil society actors to gain credibility among the new generation, which voted for Tebboune’s reelection and not for Aouchiche, a young candidate with a promising future. This time, the youth preferred political maturity over uncertainty.

Subsequently, the youth’s participation in the Sept. 7 election was not as significant as one might have hoped, given the nine months of peaceful uprising against social injustice and political deadlock. In 2019, they united Algerian society, temporarily setting aside division and political violence. They undoubtedly created a new political space that transcends the relationship between youth and decision-makers, political leaders and the media.

In sum, the youth-led movement now requires reinforcement by the rule of law and accountability. This is the message voters sent in the presidential election, attempting to stay true to the 2019 Hirak’s trajectory despite the socioeconomic challenges and political identity crisis within the two main credible opposition parties, the Movement of Society for Peace (MSP) and the FFS. Political anxiety leads Algerian youth to develop a sense of trust, loyalty and activism without violence.