George Soros, one of the world's most influential financial speculators, hails from a Jewish Hungarian family that fled Nazi-occupied Europe for England. His immigrant roots and ideological leanings have long positioned him as a staunch Democrat. Soros’s financial influence in the U.S. political landscape has led to widespread claims that he effectively "owns" the Democratic Party.

Emerging as a dominant financial force in the early 1990s, Soros reshaped global power dynamics. The new world order shifted from traditional military and cultural strength to finance, technology and diplomacy – domains where Soros thrived. His financial networks played a pivotal role in consolidating global influence, often accused of fueling crises to advance ideological and economic agendas. While his Open Society Foundations claim to promote human rights, their advocacy for open borders and interventionist policies has sparked fierce nationalist backlash worldwide.

Biden-Soros alliance

For years, Soros maintained close financial and ideological ties with former U.S. President Joe Biden. During the 2020 election, Soros funneled $80 million through Democracy PAC and affiliated Super PACs to secure Biden’s victory, a move widely perceived as instrumental in shaping progressive policies. However, with Biden’s departure from the White House, the balance of power shifted.

One of Biden’s final acts in office was awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Alex Soros, his father’s ideological successor. The timing of the honor – just weeks after Biden's electoral defeat – fueled speculation among conservatives and nationalist factions that the Soros network sought to cement its influence even as power changed hands. Adding to these concerns, reports surfaced of over $270 million in Soros-linked donations to the East-West Management Institute, allegedly tied to USAID funding channels.

Trump’s return to the presidency has already set the stage for a direct confrontation. On Jan. 20, 2025, he announced a 90-day freeze on USAID funding, citing concerns that the agency's activities were undermining American interests and global stability. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban hailed the move, warning European leaders that Trump’s victory marked a significant setback for Soros and his influence across the continent.

Far-right mobilizes

Across the West, nationalist and populist leaders have increasingly targeted Soros as the symbol of "globalist elites". His advocacy for open borders, LGBTQ+ rights and transnational governance has led nationalist factions to brand him a threat to national identity. Hungarian Prime Minister Orban’s government enacted the "Stop Soros" law in 2017, curbing his foundations' activities. Similar sentiments have emerged from leaders like Marine Le Pen in France, Giorgia Meloni in Italy and Donald Trump in the U.S.

In the U.K., Soros gained notoriety for funding anti-Brexit campaigns, prompting British media to scrutinize his political influence. Russia outright banned his organizations, citing national security threats. In Poland, the ruling nationalist party has framed Soros as a key adversary of traditional values and sovereignty.

Trump’s return has further galvanized this movement, forging an informal alliance between U.S. conservatives and European nationalists. Tech mogul Elon Musk has also amplified anti-Soros rhetoric, aligning himself with nationalist voices across the West. With Trump targeting institutions linked to Soros – including USAID, the World Health Organization (WHO) and climate agreements – his administration's policies signal an intensified struggle between nationalist forces and globalist networks.

As legal battles against Trump continue, speculation grows that Soros and his allies are working to undermine his presidency. Yet, with nationalist factions gaining momentum in the U.S. and Europe, the geopolitical landscape appears poised for a prolonged and contentious standoff.