For months, New York Times reporters Sanam Mahoozi and Erika Solomon “investigated” why Iran kept building dams in the middle of a severe water crisis. The answer they offered on Nov. 16, under a headline promising that airstrikes on Iranian missile sites “may shed light on justification for dams,” was that some of the country’s more than 500 dams and water-transfer projects might have been built to supply water and power to underground missile complexes. The supposed evidence consisted of a geographical overlap between dams and sites struck by the U.S. and Israel and seven experts who agreed that building missile bases near water and power would “make sense.” It was conceded, though, that the link was merely “a hypothesis and not a proven fact.” Mahoozi wrote: “No conclusive evidence, but questions worth asking.”

Questions, however, are worth more than simply asking. They are often worth billions of dollars, and they are seldom innocent in “wartime.” In a war that has already seen water reservoirs in Fars and Khuzestan and a desalination plant on Qeshm Island attacked, and with U.S. President Donald Trump boasting that Iran’s key infrastructure could be “wiped out” in three days, suggesting that dams may serve a military purpose can hardly be seen as a purely academic exercise. “Dual-use” is the propaganda term that turns civilian infrastructure into a legitimate target, at least in the eyes of those doing the bombing.

Experts were not convinced either. Nima Shokri, the water security researcher whose map of Iran’s dams sits at the heart of the story, wrote on the very day of publication that “the proximity of dams to military targets does not establish why those dams were built, nor does it justify attacks on them.” Kaveh Madani, a former Iranian environment official who now directs the United Nations University’s Institute for Water, Environment and Health (UNU-INWEH), said he had been quoted, but that his comments “were unrelated to the alleged connection.” Others noted that fewer than 50 of Iran’s more than 500 large dams even have turbines.

Readers with slightly longer memories will find all this familiar. On Dec. 28, 2023, The New York Times published “Screams Without Words,” an investigation claiming without evidence that Hamas had systematically weaponized sexual violence on Oct. 7, 2023. After the then U.S. President Joe Biden had called on the world to “forcefully condemn the sexual violence of Hamas terrorists without equivocation,” it lent the authority of “the paper of record” to a narrative that would be wielded against anyone questioning Israel’s genocide in Gaza. According to Semafor’s Ben Smith, the story “played a central role” in an Israeli campaign against American feminist groups and the United Nations. One of its authors, Anat Schwartz, a filmmaker with no prior reporting experience, had liked a social media post calling to “turn the strip into a slaughterhouse.” Eden Wessely, who filmed the footage at the heart of the story, later recalled the reporters explaining its importance “to Israeli hasbara.”

The story began to unravel almost immediately. Within a week, relatives of Gal Abdush, the woman whose death it was built around, publicly disputed that she had been raped. Initially, only a handful of independent outlets such as Mondoweiss, Electronic Intifada and the Grayzone went on to pick apart its sourcing. Haaretz, whose editors initially doubted these earlier rebuttals, ultimately had to expose itself to the false atrocity stories spread by ZAKA, the volunteer group The New York Times leaned on in its story.

Predictably, The New York Times responded by doubling down. It declared the story “rigorously reported, sourced and edited,” shelved a podcast episode on it amid internal doubts and launched a crusade against leakers rather than errors. Calls from more than 50 journalism professors for an independent review went nowhere, as did a boycott by some of its own opinion contributors. To this day, there has been no correction, no retraction and certainly no apology.

Nearly three years on, the rules of the game remain the same. Faced with a backlash over the ominous dams story, The New York Times issued a statement insisting that its report had “accurately cited research and analysis by seven international experts” and warning that “framing the independent reporting as a pretext for violence is dangerous.” So dangerous, it would seem, is not framing civilian dams as possible military assets in the middle of a bombing campaign, but scrutinizing this framing. Mahoozi, too, protested that neither she nor the reporting “advocate or justify attacks on dams or other civilian infrastructure,” though no one had really claimed that the article explicitly called for bombing dams. There is no need to be so crude. It is often sufficient to just “ask the questions” and let the authorities answer them.

There is, incidentally, an irony here that Mahoozi, of all people, should appreciate. Her 2025 doctoral thesis, on the media framing of Iran’s 2021 water protests, apparently found that “mainstream media prioritises elite-originated frames.” It also warned that “access to accurate information can save lives.” That is certainly correct, and baseless speculation dressed up as serious investigation, published in “wartime” by one of the most influential newspapers of the country doing the bombing, can just as surely cost lives.

Questions may indeed be worth asking, though none more so than those about The New York Times itself.