Lately, U.S. President Donald Trump reignited commercial tensions with China by imposing higher tariffs, citing the persistent trade deficit in the Sino-American economic relationship. In a swift response, Beijing not only retaliated with its own set of tariffs but also hinted at a potential sell-off of American securities, sending a strong message to Washington.

While both sides eventually de-escalated the conflict through diplomatic dialogue, the ripple effects of Trump’s aggressive stance appear to have triggered a strategic shift in China’s economic policy. Analysts suggest that Beijing is now laying the groundwork to build powerful financial conglomerates, an ambitious move that could reshape the global economic order and challenge U.S. dominance in international finance.

Preparing for ‘Boxing Day’

China is accelerating a sweeping overhaul of its financial sector, aiming to build home-grown giants capable of rivalling Wall Street’s elite. As Beijing pushes mergers among banks and brokerages – some controlling over a fifth of the sector’s assets – it signals a bold move to counterbalance U.S. financial dominance. Nearly 5% of rural banks have already closed amid a post-crisis shake-up, as regulators heed President Xi Jinping’s call to forge Chinese equivalents of JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs. The consolidation not only aims to stabilize China’s economy but also positions Beijing for a bigger role in shaping global financial norms, at America’s doorstep.

China has sharply accelerated the closure of rural banks in recent years, signaling a determined push to overhaul its fragmented financial system. After relatively minor changes between 2019 and 2021, authorities significantly increased the pace of shutdowns from 2022 onward, with the most dramatic reduction occurring in 2024. The move reflects Beijing’s strategic shift toward phasing out small, inefficient lenders and consolidating financial resources into stronger, more competitive institutions. This campaign is central to China’s broader effort to fortify its financial sector, reduce systemic risk, and build national champions capable of supporting long-term economic growth and competing on the global stage.

This consolidation drive marks a critical step in China’s broader ambition to become a global financial superpower. By phasing out thousands of underperforming rural banks and merging major brokerages, Beijing is streamlining its financial system to create national champions with the scale and resilience to compete internationally. In Shanghai, regulators are pushing for a merger between legacy firms Guotai Junan and Haitong Securities, signalling a top-down push to form investment banks on par with global giants. Analysts say these efforts will give the state more control over cross-border lending, debt restructuring in Belt and Road countries and the strategic use of the renminbi – cornerstones of China’s financial rise.

What to expect?

China’s ongoing financial consolidation marks more than just a domestic restructuring; it represents a calculated step toward redefining the global financial architecture. By merging banks and brokerages into state-backed titans, Beijing seeks not only to stabilize its own economy but also to increase strategic control over capital flows, both at home and abroad. These reforms aim to empower Chinese institutions to play a larger role in global markets, supporting Belt and Road Initiative investments, facilitating renminbi-denominated trade, and ultimately challenging the dominance of the U.S. dollar.

The push to create national champions mirrors past industrial policy in sectors like technology and infrastructure, but its application in finance carries higher stakes. Over-centralization, limited transparency and political interference may undermine confidence and innovation. Foreign investors, in particular, remain cautious amid concerns over data governance, regulatory unpredictability and the extent of state influence. At the same time, China’s leadership views tighter control as essential to national security and economic resilience in an increasingly bifurcated global system. Still, the direction is unmistakable: China is not content with remaining a rule-taker in international finance – it wants to be a rule-maker.

The critical question now is whether Beijing can extend its financial reach globally without diluting the political oversight it deems vital to its rise.