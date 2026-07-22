Tourism figures in Türkiye last year were strong enough to start an argument. More than 62 million visitors arrived, bringing in almost $61 billion in tourism revenue. A journalist friend of mine immediately credited advertising. Some of my friends from the business world preferred to talk about prices, capacity and demand. Another, who had spent years around foreign policy, looked at the same numbers, shrugged and simply said, "Diplomacy."

What stayed with me afterwards was not the disagreement itself. It was how little diplomacy featured in the discussion after that.

Tourism and foreign policy usually live in different parts of the newspaper. One belongs in the business section, the other somewhere near international affairs. In practice, they meet far more often than we admit. Governments announce new partnerships or speak about improving relations.

Most people do not read diplomatic communiques before booking a holiday. They react to things much simpler, like headlines, delays and television footage. A destination starts to feel calm or unsettled, fairly or unfairly, and bookings begin moving before foreign ministries have finished explaining what has happened.

For example, after Türkiye shot down a Russian military aircraft near the Syrian border in November 2015, Russian arrivals did not taper off over time. They collapsed, from roughly 3.65 million in 2015 to fewer than 900,000 the following year. In Antalya, hotel managers or restaurant owners were not interested in military procedure. They were staring at cancellations and wondering what July might look like if the dispute dragged on.

Relations improved eventually. Flights resumed. By 2019, Russian arrivals had recovered to almost 7 million.

What is easier to forget is the speed of the first shock. A diplomatic crisis that began on the Syrian border reached hotels and travel businesses hundreds of kilometers away within weeks. Foreign policy had crossed into an industry that normally spends its time thinking about occupancy rates.

Then the direction changed again. After 2022, sanctions and airspace restrictions made much of Europe difficult for Russian travelers. Türkiye remained one of the few major destinations still available. Around 6.7 million Russians visited in 2024, making Russia the country's largest tourism market again. The reasons were different this time. The effect looked strangely familiar.

Iran offers another example, although in a different way. Türkiye is not part of the conflict, yet it shares a long border with Iran, a country that has sent millions of visitors over the years. Geography has a habit of ignoring political nuance. Someone planning a vacation from Canada, Brazil or South Korea rarely studies the region in detail. When headlines are dominated by conflict, neighboring countries often become part of the same mental picture.

People working in tourism notice the change early. Nobody has official statistics yet, but conversations inside hotels begin sounding different.

Egypt experienced something similar after 2011, though under entirely different circumstances. International perception shifted first; visitor numbers followed. The Gulf crisis in 2017 produced another version of the same pattern. Airlines rerouted flights. Business travel became more awkward. Families spread across Gulf states suddenly discovered that routine trips were no longer routine.

Governments do not always need formal sanctions to influence travel. Visa procedures become slower. Administrative friction appears. Tour operators quietly market somewhere else instead. None of it requires a dramatic announcement.

Türkiye occupies an unusual position in all this. Russian visitors continue to arrive. So do Germans, more than 6.6 million of them last year, along with over 4.4 million visitors from the United Kingdom. Travelers from Gulf countries remain an important part of the picture. Those flows have held up despite disagreements over Ukraine, sanctions, energy security and repeated crises across the surrounding region.

Türkiye's diplomatic success tells the first part of the story. Its ability to act as a mediator between opposing sides, maintain pragmatic relations with rivals, and sustain strong partnerships not only with Western allies but also with Asian and Middle Eastern countries has reinforced its image as an accessible and reliable destination. This balanced foreign policy has helped insulate the country's tourism sector from many of the geopolitical tensions that have disrupted travel elsewhere.

The second part of the picture is, of course, security. Türkiye is surrounded by instability and conflict, from the war in Ukraine to ongoing crises in Syria and Iraq, while tensions involving Iran frequently dominate international headlines. Yet millions of visitors continue to distinguish these regional conflicts from everyday life in Istanbul, Antalya, Bodrum, and Cappadocia.

Building this perception of Türkiye as a safe and trustworthy destination for tourists from around the world has taken years. Most visitors never feel they are spending their holidays in close proximity to conflict, even when the evening news suggests otherwise. Across Türkiye, airports operate normally, resorts remain open, and daily life continues uninterrupted. While conflict persists beyond its borders, the country itself offers visitors a sense of stability and normalcy.

If you ask me, many of the biggest contributions to Turkish tourism over the past decade began nowhere near beaches, museums or resort towns. They started in foreign ministries, presidential offices and diplomatic disputes, and behind the scenes, where state institutions worked to preserve stability and ensure that daily life continued uninterrupted. In the past, the people who dealt with the consequences of geopolitical instability were usually standing behind hotel reception desks or answering phones in travel agencies, trying to explain cancellations that had nothing to do with tourism itself. Today, they are serving record numbers of visitors instead. Sometimes the greatest investment in tourism is not another hotel or marketing campaign, but years of quiet diplomacy that ensure people feel confident enough to book the trip in the first place.