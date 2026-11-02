Climate diplomacy has no shortage of targets. Its credibility increasingly rests on what happens after governments announce them. COP31, taking place in Antalya on Nov. 9-20, confronts the distance between a national climate pledge and an investment decision. A promise alone cannot connect a factory to clean electricity, finance municipal infrastructure or create a market for recovered materials.

The Turkish Presidency's “Climate Implementation Bridge” addresses that distance by connecting national priorities, investment opportunities and financing partners. It is not a new climate fund. Its significance lies in whether existing capital reaches electricity networks, industrial projects and local services more effectively. The presidency's zero-waste agenda also envisages measurable waste-methane targets in national climate plans. But the deeper problem is one that climate diplomacy still underweights: the emissions embedded in the materials economies consume.

Domestic waste, recycling

Climate debates often revolve around renewable energy and fossil fuels. Less attention falls on how much material economies use to provide housing, transport and food. The United Nations Environment Programme's International Resource Panel attributes over 55% of global greenhouse-gas emissions to resource extraction and processing in its Global Resources Outlook 2024. Including associated land-use change takes that share above 60%. This encompasses crops, timber and fuels as well as minerals. These emissions overlap with energy-sector totals; they are not an additional category.

The circularity picture is equally sobering. Circle Economy's 2026 Circularity Gap Report cites the previous edition's 6.9% benchmark for the share of materials entering the economy supplied by secondary, or recovered, materials. This is neither a municipal recycling rate nor a newly measured 2026 decline. Recycling more does not necessarily mean extracting less. An expanding recycling industry can coexist with rising resource consumption. Climate progress depends on obtaining essential services with fewer virgin materials and lower emissions across products' lives.

Waste itself is a climate issue, not only a cleanliness one. The U.N.'s Global Methane Assessment attributes approximately 20% of human-caused methane to landfills and wastewater combined. The Global Methane Initiative places municipal solid waste's contribution at about 11%. Food-waste prevention, separate collection of organic material, and controlled treatment therefore have consequences beyond cleaner streets.

Longer-lasting products, repair, reuse and industrial cooperation that turns by-products into useful inputs reduce demand for new extraction and production. They complement rather than replace the transition away from fossil fuels. Neglecting them leaves net-zero strategies more dependent on clean electricity and technologies that remove carbon from the atmosphere.

Economics becomes decisive

That coordination has direct economic relevance. Recovered materials face inconsistent quality standards, uncertain buyers and fragmented cross-border rules. National emissions can also fall when production moves abroad, while the supply chain emissions covered by corporate Scope 3 reporting persist. Comparable standards and lifecycle accounting help distinguish actual reductions from geographical displacement.

Public procurement can create demand for reused components and lower-carbon substitutes. Extended producer responsibility, which makes manufacturers contribute to collection and recovery costs, can provide predictable funding. These instruments connect circularity with industrial policy rather than confining it to environmental administration.

For multilateral development banks, financing waste processing differs from financing emissions reductions. Material substitution and industrial waste-heat recovery have climate value when their full lifecycle effects are considered. Otherwise, apparent efficiency gains can prolong polluting assets.

Smaller municipal projects face preparation costs disproportionate to their size. Combining projects and providing technical assistance and guarantees can improve financing prospects. Reliable service payments and buyers for recovered materials remain essential. The distributional question is whether poorer countries gain productive infrastructure or merely receive richer countries' waste.

Contracts also shape outcomes. Guaranteed waste deliveries can discourage prevention, while formalizing collection can disrupt informal workers' livelihoods. Public guarantees distribute risks among taxpayers, operators and buyers. Circularity does not remove these economic choices.

From science to implementation

As a nongovernmental partner in COP31 preparations, the Zero Waste Foundation connects the scientific case for circularity with practical cooperation. Türkiye's Zero Waste Project, launched in 2017, gained an international dimension through the 2022 U.N. resolution establishing the International Day of Zero Waste. The foundation is extending that trajectory through sustained cooperation among public institutions, municipalities, researchers, businesses and civil society, within Türkiye and internationally. This engagement follows COP31's implementation agenda across industry, food systems, cities and public participation.

COP31 Climate High-Level Champion Samed Ağırbaş, who also chairs the foundation, works with the COP30 High-Level Champion's office through the Marrakech Partnership. This connects non-state participation with the U.N. climate process while remaining distinct from governments' negotiating authority.

The Foundation's activities give that relationship practical substance. A science platform workshop at Istanbul Technical University (ITU) examines links between technology, policy, finance and climate science. The Zero Waste Institute collaborates with ITU, as well as UNICEF, to promote and support children's participation. Also, a COP31 program designed to reach all 81 Turkish provinces has been established. The Foundation's Zero Waste Forum in Istanbul brought ministers, mayors, businesses, academics and U.N. agencies together, with technical sessions on organic waste, industrial circularity, construction materials, financing and measurement. The Istanbul Platform on Zero Waste for Climate Action now features in the Champions' 2026 work program, which integrates circularity with industrial transformation in sectors including steel, cement and chemicals. Private-sector consultations with U.N. Türkiye and U.N. Global Compact Türkiye address resource recovery, business models and investment barriers, while Mediterranean dialogues and New York Climate Week discussions connect municipal experience and project financing to this wider process.

These activities matter because circularity depends on decisions that no single institution controls. Manufacturers need dependable recovered materials; municipalities need collection and processing capacity; financiers need credible projects. Scientific assessment and practitioners' experience illuminate different parts of the same problem. The Foundation's convening role provides a forum for aligning these perspectives, connecting dispersed initiatives with international climate policy.

COP31 agenda

At the COP31 summit venue, reusable pavilions, supplier take-back arrangements, and food-waste prevention measures will provide a visible demonstration of sustainable practices, while independently verified material flows will make performance measurable and comparable. Beyond the venue, satellite analysis conducted by the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA), will identify significant methane emissions from waste sites across Türkiye, providing evidence to guide targeted improvements.

The summit's lasting significance will be reflected in the contracts, operational projects, and institutional partnerships that continue beyond the event. The foundation's expanding network is particularly relevant because effective implementation requires cooperation across administrative, scientific and commercial boundaries. Bringing these communities together will help establish a stronger connection between climate commitments and the people and organizations equipped to turn them into action.

Comparable standards, committed finance and transparent reporting distinguish that connection from a temporary gathering. Separating proposed, financed and independently verified projects makes progress intelligible to governments, investors and the public alike.

Material efficiency does not displace fossil fuel transition, adaptation or climate-finance obligations. It makes their delivery less resource-intensive. The Zero Waste Project is ultimately a test of whether climate diplomacy changes the economy's habits, not merely its vocabulary.