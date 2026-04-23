I remember my first week in forensic science graduate classes. We weren't only looking at blood splatter or ballistics; we were learning about the philosophy of a crime scene. It was there that I first truly internalized Locard’s Exchange Principle: the idea that every contact leaves a trace. Our professor was adamant that a crime scene is a sacred space where the chain of custody is everything. If you touch something without a reason, you don’t just move an object; you contaminate the truth.

Today, as a journalist working for an international newspaper and a forensic science student, I look at the world through a dual lens and I realize that the most dangerous crime scenes are no longer cordoned off with yellow plastic tape.

The most explosive crime scenes now flow before our eyes 24 hours a day on our smartphone screens. The digital world has transformed from a communication tool into a social arson laboratory. We are no longer just users; we are witnessing reality being algorithmically betrayed.

Incel subcultures

The scenes we have recently witnessed in Türkiye were once a phenomenon we were accustomed to seeing only in the U.S. From foiled school attack plots orchestrated by minors to the dark rise of "incel" ideologies, these events are far more than just outtakes from a horror movie; they represent the chilling anatomy of a forensic crisis. We are witnessing the radicalization of teenagers and even children in the dark corners of the internet, specifically within closed platforms like Discord and Telegram. In these digital voids, violence is being commodified as an aesthetic, while hatred is marketed as a symbol of subcultural belonging.

From a forensic perspective, these digital subcultures, where attacking a classmate or a vulnerable stranger is treated like a "gamified" mission, represent the most critical crime scenes of our era.

The crime doesn't start when a weapon is drawn or a trigger is pulled. It begins months earlier with the slow seepage of toxic ideologies, misogynistic rhetoric and nihilistic aesthetics into a young mind. In criminalistics, we can call this "digital contamination." Just as a pristine forensic sample loses its integrity when exposed to foreign matter, the minds of our youth are being contaminated by predatory ideas in these unregulated spaces. Once a young mind is saturated in this digital swamp, physical violence becomes nothing more than a matter of timing. The crime is meticulously planned on a screen and merely executed on the street.

New logistics of crime

Traditional journalism relies on a process of gatekeeping. We verify facts, debate the ethical implications of a story, and filter information before it reaches the public. Today, those gates have been completely dismantled. In their place, we have algorithms that prioritize chaos and outrage over the truth.

When a child clicks on a dark humor video on YouTube or TikTok out of innocent curiosity, an invisible hand pushes them toward an increasingly darker tunnel. The algorithm doesn't care about that child’s mental health, their academic success, or the safety of their school environment. It operates on a single, ruthless formula: more engagement, more screen time.

These algorithmic nudges act as the logistical engines of radicalization. If the content contains hate, it spreads faster. If a video is provocative, it reaches more people. When we leave our youth to the mercy of these digital arsonists and their mathematical formulas, our schools cease to be safe havens and instead become field test sites for violence engineered in the virtual world. This is a fundamental breach of the chain of custody of our social reality, starting at the very top with platform owners.

Culture of digital lynching

There is another forensic dimension to the digital crime scene in Türkiye: the culture of online vigilantism. We saw this clearly during the tragic Narin Güran investigation, where the investigation into the disappearance and subsequent murder of 8-year-old Narin Güran in a small village spiraled into a nationwide digital frenzy.

For weeks, as the judicial process scrambled to find physical evidence, the digital space was flooded with conspiracy theories, leaked (and often manipulated) testimonies, and trial-by-algorithm that targeted family members and witnesses alike. Social media transformed overnight into a massive, unregulated courtroom

Social media transformed overnight into a massive, unregulated courtroom. Thousands of people, without access to a single piece of forensic data, autopsy report or official testimony, acted as prosecutor, judge and executioner.

In criminalistics, a single faulty witness can destroy a life. Imagine the impact of a false accusation broadcast by an account with 5 million followers. The presumption of innocence, the bedrock of our legal system, has been replaced by a presumption of viral guilt.

By the time the actual DNA results and laboratory reports emerge from the courthouse, the digital courts have already passed their verdict. In the process, innocent people are targeted, families are destroyed and social cohesion is irreparably damaged. This digital noise often creates such immense pressure that it threatens to derail the actual investigation. Just as a mob trampling through a physical crime scene destroys evidence, the digital mob destroys the path to justice.

Journalism must evolve

We must stop viewing social media as a benign public square where people simply share photos. It is a high-risk forensic environment where crimes are organized, manipulations are staged and social engineering is executed in real-time.

If a major industrial corporation were to dump toxic waste into a river that supplies a city’s drinking water, it would face severe criminal charges. Why, then, are social media platforms not held accountable when they serve toxic, radicalizing content to millions in the name of engagement?

As we move through 2026, the role of the journalist must evolve. We can no longer be mere reporters of events. We must become digital criminalists. We must perform digital autopsies on viral lies, deconstruct the mechanics of the groups preying on our youth, and expose the fingerprints of bot farms and psychological operations. In my opinion, the journalist’s new duty is to draw the yellow tape around the digital crime scene.

Data security is not enough

Criminalistics doesn't only deal with physical evidence; it analyzes the environmental factors that drive crime. In contemporary Türkiye, the primary environmental factor is the digital ecosystem. We often discuss data security in terms of protecting credit card numbers, but the real threat is the security of our children’s mental health and our collective perception of reality.

The darkness creeping into school desks is being broadcast through the modems in our living rooms. The false sense of security parents feel when they see their child sitting quietly in their room is shattered by the reality that the child might be taking cues from a radicalized group thousands of miles away. Preventing this requires us to treat digital literacy not as a hobby but as a matter of national security.

The fire is no longer confined to our screens. It is in our schools, our homes, our courts and our future. We spent the last decade celebrating connectivity without ever calculating the cost. That cost has been the safety of our children, the sanity of our society and the integrity of justice itself.

Every provocative post we share without verification is a bucket of fuel thrown onto the fire. If we do not demand a new ethical framework for the digital world, one that centers forensic truth over algorithmic engagement, we will soon be performing an autopsy on our own civilization.

If the current trajectory of algorithmic chaos continues without a forensic ethical framework, the truth will become a casualty beyond recovery. Adopting the rigor of criminalistics within journalism is not just a professional evolution but a necessary defense against social arson.

In this new era, the cost of an unverified click is measured in human lives, and the verdict on our civilization will depend on whether we protect the facts or allow the crime scene to burn.