In the first quarter of the 21st century, the idea of national security has developed into much more than protecting physical borders. It now includes the governance of digital networks, data streams and software supply chains. For decades, from the 1990s through the 2020s, a handful of American technology giants enjoyed their hegemony over global operating systems. But now, in the mid-2020s, governments around the world are carefully preparing to rid themselves of their dependence on foreign closed-source software programs.

This is a huge step and it is not just about the pettiness of budgets. The underlying force behind this movement is the need for algorithmic transparency. Tethering a nation’s critical infrastructure to alien proprietary frameworks inherently jeopardizes state secrets. Thus, the change towards transparency is a necessity.

Europe is the world’s leading lab for the integration of open-source technologies into the continent’s central bureaucracies. The most dramatic legal impetus for this quest for digital autonomy was the 2020 landmark Schrems II ruling from the Court of Justice. In a landmark ruling in July 2020, the court invalidated previous frameworks for data transfer, saying American surveillance laws violated European privacy standards.

From 2020 onward, public institutions relying on trans-Atlantic cloud providers found themselves in a legal grey zone. European strategists quickly recognized that holding important state intelligence in foreign jurisdictions was a structural flaw. True resilience means moving to open-source platforms that can be verified. Initiatives such as the Gaia-X federated data ecosystem, launched in 2019, are excellent examples of this. Developing a sovereign tech stack will protect the continent from becoming collateral damage in geopolitical conflicts.

EU's moves for sovereignty

Germany offers an intriguing historical course regarding its exit from proprietary vendor lock-in. The federal state of Schleswig-Holstein in the north is a model for modern administrative courage. In the 2020s, regional authorities have migrated tens of thousands of government mailboxes to transparent communication protocols, leaving traditional corporate suites in their wake. Plus, since the 2024 policy turn, they are now converting thousands of workstations to pure Linux environments over the next 10 years, from 2024 to 2034.

This migration results in a staggering 15 million euros ($17.68 million) of annual financial conservation, reported in 2025 and 2026. Remarkably, these conserved public funds are then reinvested directly into the regional digital economy. Schleswig-Holstein closely studied the historical mistakes of Munich's previous LiMux project, launched in 2004 and politically reversed in 2017, to ensure that their own digital initiatives would avoid similar pitfalls and promote sustainable growth. German officials have demonstrated that localized technological independence can be financially viable by creating a central strategy.

France’s approach to digital sovereignty is that of a centralized and uncompromising governmental decree. In 2026, the interministerial digital directorate set the requirement for all central ministries to present blueprints that can be implemented to get rid of non-European software. This policy, announced in April 2026 and oriented toward autumn 2026 planning deadlines, explicitly covers unified communications, basic desktop operating systems and basic office productivity suites.

The French vision is greatly influenced by the monumental triumph of their national gendarmerie, which began its open-source transition in 2004, moved fully toward Linux from 2008 and runs smoothly on a custom Linux distribution. Moreover, in collaboration with neighboring countries in the 2020s, France has built a sovereign productivity suite hosted solely on highly certified domestic servers. This collaborative platform allows civil servants to edit documents without feeding foreign algorithmic engines. The French administration is building a digital castle, adopting the open-source principles of the United Nations in the 2020s. This top-down approach ensures that the state apparatus is protected from external disruption.

The format of documents is the most crucial battleground within operating systems. A software license defines ownership of the application, but the native file format defines who actually owns the underlying data. True independence is a myth so long as government archives are full of complicated file extensions from companies overseas. To prevent this invisible administrative captivity, European consortia are working in the 2020s on universal and transparent file standards.

Euro-Office, a sovereign alternative to institutional document editing, is backed by a coalition of regional developers. By using the Open Document Format, standardized internationally in 2006, these institutions ensure their historical documents will not be made arbitrarily obsolete by corporations. Formatting is not merely a technical detail; it is the architecture of public memory. The recovery of this architecture ensures permanent access to the national archives.

Asia's push for nationalization

As the techno-war between Washington and Beijing started to heat up, China's push to remove American software from its infrastructure has accelerated in the 2020s. Chinese authorities have issued tough orders in the 2020s for state companies to cease using Western cybersecurity tools. This purge is driven by concern that foreign apps could serve as a sleeper Trojan horse in the event of a geopolitical clash. This has allowed domestic operating systems like Kylin, first released in 2001 and followed by openKylin 1.0 in 2023, to occupy a major share of the governmental computing market.

Official diplomatic documents of sensitive trade restrictions are now intentionally published in native office formats. The trick turns a simple word processor into an impregnable weapon against foreign intelligence gathering. Software in this space acts directly as a tool of national defense by enabling secure communication and protecting sensitive information from foreign surveillance.

Another interesting story of freeing public infrastructure from debilitating foreign vendor lock-in comes from South Korea. The country has world-class internet connectivity, but has historically been heavily dependent on antiquated proprietary web plugins to do simple government business.

In 2019 and 2020, the Seoul administration announced a large-scale migration of public terminals to domestic Linux alternatives to finally break this technological debt. Projects such as TmaxOS and Gooroom were subsidized in the late 2010s and early 2020s to provide cloud-optimized environments for civil servants and educational institutions.

This step not only saved the government from the burden of licensing costs but also forced the private financial institutions to move towards modern web architectures. The nation is deliberately breaking the monopoly of legacy proprietary browsers to foster a more competitive digital economy. Breaking these chains creates a fertile ground for indigenous innovation.

Türkiye's approach

As for Türkiye, it has been working hard since the 2000s to develop its own national operating system, driven by security concerns and the huge macroeconomic cost of paying for foreign licenses. The Pardus Linux distribution, started in 2003 and first released as a stable version in 2005, has emerged as a strategic asset for Turkish government bodies.

Today, in the 2020s, this secure platform is running across leading institutions, disaster management agencies and many educational smart boards. Moreover, this local system has been successfully integrated into the day-to-day operations of large health care complexes and departments. Building home-grown technological capabilities, Türkiye is able to prevent capital flight and insulate its vital public services from external shocks. The proliferation of Pardus is an example of Türkiye's approach to reach technological sovereignty. And, of course, there are still many milestones ahead.

Threat of foreign algorithms

Today, in 2026, the competition for technological independence is quickly entering the highly complex world of artificial intelligence (AI). Massive language models hosted offshore add a terrifying new layer of intellectual and analytical subservience. The adoption of an American algorithm for the decision-making on domestic social policies undoubtedly brings in foreign cultural biases to the local bureaucratic apparatus. Governments ensure that their administrative reasoning is not compromised by deploying indigenous models that can run safely on isolated servers.

European countries are countering this threat by backing sovereign AI initiatives like France’s Mistral, founded in 2023, and Germany’s Aleph Alpha, founded in 2019, both of which focus on transparent weights. Moreover, recent legislation from the European Union, the 2024 Artificial Intelligence Act, has ensured that key exemptions are provided for open-source developers to foster domestic ecosystems.

Türkiye, on the other hand, is building its sovereign AI model called Bilge in the mid-2020s and concurrently trying to fine-tune it using sectoral data. Moreover, recent legislation from the EU, the 2024 AI Act, has ensured that key exemptions are provided for open-source developers to foster domestic ecosystems.

In a nutshell, the global rejection of proprietary foreign software is a geopolitical revolution. Whether it’s privacy regulations in Europe after 2020, outright isolationist policies in Eurasia during the 2020s, or economic pragmatism in emerging hubs in the 2010s and 2020s, the end goal is the same. A modern state cannot be called truly sovereign if it does not have absolute jurisdiction over its servers, source codes and basic data formats.

The next era, beginning in the mid-2020s, will be marked by the inevitable collapse of monopolistic cloud empires, paving the way for decentralized, interoperable and sovereign digital infrastructures. Public administrations have moved decisively from being passive consumers of foreign licenses to becoming formidable architects of their own technological destinies. This change ensures that the digital bedrock of a nation is never out of its sovereign control. To be truly independent, you have to have complete control over the code that runs the country.