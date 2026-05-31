The fall of the Assad regime marked not only the end of a dictatorship in Syria; it opened a historic opportunity to rebuild the country's political order after more than a decade of devastating conflict. As the transitional government sought to restore state institutions and foster national reconciliation, parliamentary elections emerged as the first major test of the country’s post-war trajectory. Far from being a routine political exercise, the vote became a measure of whether Syria’s diverse communities were prepared to pursue their interests through democratic institutions rather than armed confrontation.

Originally scheduled for Oct. 5, 2025, voting had to be postponed in several regions due to complex, lingering security risks. The most prominent area left out was northeast Syria. Under the control of the YPG, the Syrian offshoot of the PKK terrorist organization, the region initially distanced itself from the national ballot at a time when integration with the new Damascus government was being heavily contested.

However, following the deployment of central government security forces to key urban centers such as al-Hassakeh and Qamishli in early 2026, state institutions were progressively restored. This stabilization cleared the path for the delayed balloting. On May 24, 2026, voters and local electoral colleges in al-Hassakeh, Qamishli and Ayn al-Arab successfully selected their new representatives for the parliament in Damascus.

YPG’s boycott

By refusing to participate in the elections held in Hassakeh and Raqqa and calling for their cancellation, the YPG once again demonstrated its preference for political obstruction over institutional engagement. The boycott is consistent with the group's longstanding pursuit of extensive autonomy, a vision that stands in direct contrast to Damascus’ efforts to restore centralized authority and territorial sovereignty after years of civil war.

Crucially, the YPG’s boycott failed to find consensus among other Kurdish factions. Most notably, the Kurdish National Council (KNC) chose a pragmatic path of institutional engagement. By fielding candidates through the established electoral college system, the KNC secured vital seats in the new parliament.

This election has highlighted a clear strategic divide: On one side is the YPG’s military-backed, separatist agenda, and on the other is the KNC’s civilian, grassroots politics. By relying on armed militancy rather than the evolving democratic will of the local population, the YPG has demonstrated that it no longer holds a monopoly over the representation of Syrian Kurds. Instead, its rigid policy of isolation is triggering a visible backlash from a population eager for normalization. The presence of KNC and independent Kurdish deputies in Damascus proves that the YPG’s self-exclusion does not leave a political void in the country's future.

Rise of civilian politics

The rising influence of the KNC within national politics deserves rigorous attention. Throughout the civil war, the YPG frequently raided and burned KNC offices, aiming to systematically suppress any civilian Kurdish movement capable of challenging its rule. The overarching goal of that monopoly was to present the YPG to international actors as the sole interlocutor for the Kurds, thereby securing foreign aid and accelerating a separatist project.

Following the political transition in Damascus and the subsequent recalibration of territory, the heavy security pressure on the KNC has finally eased. This opening allowed the council to join mainstream politics effectively. Today, the majority of the lawmakers heading to Damascus from Kurdish-majority districts come from the KNC and aligned independent slates. This high-turnout participation demonstrates that Syrian Kurds can maintain a powerful, peaceful voice in the country’s constitutional future, completely independent of armed agendas.

What lies ahead for Syria?

The current electoral system, which relies on local councils rather than direct voting, is a clear reminder that Syria’s democratic transition is only beginning. However, for a country recovering from total collapse, these elections provide a much-needed structural framework. President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s transitional administration is pushing for political participation under incredibly volatile conditions. The integration of various ethnic and religious groups into the Cabinet, the bureaucracy and parliament is a pragmatic move to replace years of division with a unified state authority.

Syria has made remarkable strides toward territorial and political unity over the past year. Regions in the northeast, where voting was deemed impossible just late last year, have now successfully integrated into the national legislative fold. While the steady policies of the Damascus government facilitated this process, the ultimate credit belongs to the Syrian people, who are demonstrating a collective desire to move past the war. This shift underscores a broader political reality: groups with separatist agendas struggle to maintain domestic legitimacy without heavy foreign backing.

In conclusion, despite many imperfections inherent to a post-conflict transition, these elections mark a historic milestone in Syria's recovery. The country's future will not be dictated by the demands of non-state armed groups, but by the ability of diverse communities to meet on common political and constitutional ground. The YPG’s boycott may serve as a short-term tactical statement, but in the long run, active participation in democratic politics is what will shape the destiny of Syria and secure the rightful place of the Syrian Kurds within it.