I reckoned that contemporary politics is a blend of three P’s: plots, pollution and propaganda. This hypothesis perfectly fits in the media coverage of Türkiye’s recent elections, which survived foreign plots, corrupt and fake news, and propaganda campaigns suggesting that Türkiye would be heading toward the “dark ages” if President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan were to win.

Erdoğan’s remarkable victory in the runoff on May 28 appears to be a notable coincidence, as it brought back the Turkish people's glorious memories of the conquest of Constantinople on May 29, 1453.

Nonetheless, it remains true that the West still seems hesitant to extend a cooperative hand to Türkiye. I have been closely watching news coverage of the presidential elections in Türkiye, which often displays anti-Erdoğan campaigns. So once again, “Western media gets it wrong about Türkiye elections.”

David Hearst, co-founder and editor-in-chief of Middle East Eye, rightly argued that Western liberal thinkers have failed to recognize the strength of Turkish democracy because it does not yield outcomes that align with their preferences.

Nevertheless, there appears to be a slight shift in the anti-Erdoğan sentiment in the West. British journalist Patrick Wintour has pointed out that the West finds itself caught between fear and hope because the reelected president could either move the NATO country closer to Russia or explore alternative avenues.

While many people in the West hold unfavorable opinions about Erdoğan, often influenced by sections of the Western media, it is important to note that even before the recent elections, author Abdul Rasool Syed documented Erdoğan's significance as "a great leader for Muslims" who is seen as a "new caliph" who will help rebuild Muslims' image.

Hence, this image has become a prominent feature as millions of Muslims celebrate his victory throughout the world, especially in Islamabad, Doha, the capitals of Balkan countries and Palestine. It is apparent that Erdoğan has earned such admiration.

While the West is in doubt about Türkiye’s next political move and its role in Europe, Pakistanis are optimistic about taking cordial and bilateral ties to the next level.

'Ray of hope'

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stands out as an all time powerful politician in the contemporary Muslim world. Millions of Muslims from South Asia to the Middle East, and Europe to the Balkans see him as a “ray of hope” in times of unchecked Islamophobia, systematic oppression and rocketing anxiety.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif, tweeted, “My dear brother Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s historic re-election as president. He is one of few world leaders whose politics has been anchored in public service. He has been a pillar of strength for the oppressed Muslims and a fervent voice for their inalienable rights.”

For years, Erdoğan has offered unconditional support for oppressed Muslims in India, Kashmir, Myanmar, Palestine, the Balkans and beyond under the guise of hostile governments. Hence, Türkiye has earned the title of the guardian of oppressed Muslims around the globe.

Anyone who visits the north and south of Pakistan can see Türkiye’s waving flags and Erdoğan’s pictures on roadside signs as well as on significant buildings, shopping malls and even public transport.

What makes Türkiye and Erdoğan so popular in Pakistan is that every single Turkish TV drama series hits records. Every Pakistani sees it as a second home, and regardless of political orientation, every government in Islamabad seeks to further cement the ties. That’s centuries of an unconditional bond.

First lady Emine Erdoğan “calls for a focus on the Rohingya plight” and her embracing Rohingya Muslim women and children; her generous donations of “a state-of-the-art hospital and a school, along with a housing colony comprising 1,274 houses for those affected by the 2010 super flood” along with the gifting of a “precious necklace given to her by Erdoğan on their marriage to raise funds” for flood survivors in Pakistan are just two of the kind gestures that Muslim nations will never forget.

Türkiye on the path of development

I spoke to many Pakistanis, including some overseas. They unanimously think that Pakistan can learn from the wonderful achievements of Erdoğan's policies that drove Türkiye on the path of sequential economic development that sometimes rises while on other occasions it falls.

Like millions of Istanbul’s admirers and loyal tourists, I am also an eyewitness of Türkiye’s progress over decades. Now that Pakistan is facing challenges of political and economic instability, its ordinary masses are looking nowhere else but toward their tried and tested brotherly country; Türkiye and its all-time cherished leader Erdoğan for guidance over the governance system, extended support in trade, education, science, health and further strengthening military ties.

This viewpoint is not imaginary but practical. Already “Pakistan is embracing Turkish cultural products unquestioningly” mainly because under Erdoğan’s dynamic leadership “Türkiye's economic growth has been cited as a model worthy of emulation by several Pakistani governments.”

In the coming months and years, especially the young Pakistanis are eagerly looking to Islamabad and Rawalpindi to embrace Turkish models of governance for the prosperity of a “breaking away” Pakistan.