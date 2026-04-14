April 10 was a day that will echo through Somali history. As the Turkish ultra-deep-sea drillship Çağrı Bey docked in Mogadishu’s harbor for its official inaugural ceremony before steaming northward to the Curad-1 well, 370 kilometers (230 miles) off Somalia’s central coast, the Somali people are not merely witnessing the arrival of steel and technology. We are watching the birth of a new national narrative, one that replaces decades of headlines about poverty, piracy and fragility with images of hope, partnership, and self-determined progress.

For too long, the world has reduced Somalia to a cautionary tale. Yet we Somalis know our story better: a people of legendary patience, resilience and communal ingenuity who rebuilt markets, schools and lives amid state collapse. We survived without a functioning central government for years, not through helplessness, but through is-kaashato (mutual self-help). Now, this vessel signals that our endurance is yielding to emergence.

Partnership with respect

The journey to this moment is rooted in a partnership that began when few dared to believe. Fifteen years ago, in 2011, the then-Prime Minister and current President of the brotherly Republic of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, landed in Mogadishu at a time when much of the international community warned against it. What the world saw as risk, Türkiye saw as responsibility. What started as urgent humanitarian aid of food, medicine and hospitals evolved into something deeper: security training, port modernization, education and now, strategic energy cooperation. Critics who once scoffed at Ankara’s engagement now applaud its results. This is no fleeting transaction. It is a relationship built on respect, reciprocity and shared destiny, stretching back centuries through trade and faith, revived in our hour of greatest need.

The real significance of Çağrı Bey lies in what it represents: Somalia’s first serious test of whether resource extraction can become a blessing rather than the curse that has scarred so many African nations. As a scholar of African political economy, during my coursework, I have studied the oil tragedies in Nigeria’s Niger Delta, Angola’s enclaves, and Sudan’s Petro-violence. The pattern is familiar: external powers extract, elites capture, communities suffer, conflict follows. Somalia is expected to refuse to repeat it.

Avoiding resource curse

Here, the framework is different. Under the landmark 2018 Baidoa Agreement on Ownership, Management and Revenue Sharing of Natural Resources, offshore revenues will be distributed with deliberate equity: 55% to the federal government for national priorities, 25% to the federal member state where drilling occurs (in this case, Galmudug), 10% to the host locality and an additional 10% shared among other member states. Onshore shares tilt even more toward regions and communities. This constitutional federalism ensures that every Somali, whether in Mogadishu, Hargeisa, Baidoa, Garowe or Kismayo, has a stake in Curad-1’s success. No single clan, city or region is left behind.

Galmudug itself adds profound symbolic weight. This central state, historically marked by clan tensions yet also by heroic resilience, sits at the geographic and cultural crossroads of the nation. Its coastline, including the historic Gandirshe area with echoes of ancient Somali civilizations, now hosts a project whose very name, Curad, which translates into the Somali language “firstborn,” carries cultural resonance. In Somali tradition, the firstborn carries responsibility for the entire family. Curad-1 is our national firstborn: the first major offshore well, expected to set the standard of care, accountability and benefit-sharing for every future discovery along our 3,000+ kilometer coastline, rich with untapped potential.

Global signal from Horn of Africa

This is Türkiye’s first-ever offshore drilling mission abroad, a vote of confidence in Somali waters and institutions. It arrives at a moment of global energy uncertainty, when strategic sea lanes like the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean grow more vital. Somalia’s location already grants the country geopolitical importance and energy resources will add economic heft. Yet unlike past extractive models, this partnership is explicitly win-win: Turkish expertise and capital meet Somali sovereignty and local content requirements. It models an alternative African engagement, a model rooted in mutual respect rather than conditionality or domination, precisely when traditional powers’ influence wanes.

Critics will rightly ask about risks: environmental safeguards, local jobs, revenue transparency and security in a region still battling Al-Shabaab remnants. These are valid. But the very structure of this project, joint oversight, naval escort and the federal revenue pact, builds in accountability from day one. As scholars and Somali citizens, we must insist on rigorous environmental impact monitoring, skills transfer for Somali youth and an independent sovereign wealth fund for future generations. Success here will prove that Africa can write its own resource story.

Globally, Çağrı Bey matters far beyond our shores. In an era of energy transition and great-power competition, it demonstrates South-South cooperation at its finest: a Muslim-majority African state and a rising Eurasian power forging a model that prioritizes dignity over dependency. It challenges the outdated notion that Africa must choose between West and East. Somalia is showing the continent and the world that we can partner strategically while remaining firmly in the driver’s seat.

As the Çağrı Bey prepares to spud Curad-1 in the coming days, I see not just a drillship on the horizon, but the first rays of a brighter Somali sunrise. This is our Curad moment, the firstborn of many blessings if we manage it with the wisdom, unity and foresight our ancestors taught us. From the ruins of state failure to the vanguard of African energy emergence, Somalia is rising. Not on someone else’s terms, but on our own, shoulder-to-shoulder with trusted brothers and sisters from Türkiye.

The world that once pitied us will soon watch in admiration. And we Somalis, patient, hardworking, creative people, will finally claim the prosperous future we have always deserved, and always believed was possible.