Climate change is a major problem, even if it is not always recognized as such. Türkiye’s position shows that the adverse effects of climate change are increasing both in number and severity. In my previous article published in Daily Sabah, I discussed the increasingly worsening climate crisis, its impacts beyond global warming, Türkiye's situation regarding climate change, and the threats it poses to agricultural production. In this article, I will examine how Türkiye should respond to the agricultural crisis and the decline in yields.

Utilizing technology

One of the most important steps to properly utilize public resources is to adapt to this change. Despite the difficulty of solving a global problem alone, it is possible to prevent potential damage and turn it into opportunities in today’s technological world.

Methods such as fogging, wind turbines and heating systems to prevent agricultural frost, which are applied worldwide, are not widespread in Türkiye. Unfortunately, irrigation systems, which ensure more efficient use of water to combat drought and water-efficient agricultural practices, do not receive sufficient attention. Depending on supply and demand, producers often shift toward high-demand crops for short-term gains, but this leads to significant long-term losses.

For example, Konya, which is considered the granary of Türkiye, has become a hub for cultivating water-intensive crops like sugar beet, potatoes, corn and sunflowers, despite the region's water scarcity. According to the statistics of the Konya Provincial Directorate of Agriculture and Forestry, from 2002 to 2020, sunflower cultivation increased from 53,000 acres to 668,000 acres, with production rising from 9,200 tons to 278,000 tons. Similarly, sugar beet cultivation expanded from 635,000 acres to 915,000 acres and production grew from 3.4 million tons to 7.2 million tons, with one-third of Türkiye’s sugar beet being grown in this region. In contrast, the cultivation area for legumes, which require relatively less water, decreased from 1.2 million acres to 680,000 acres, with production dropping from 147,000 tons to 129,000 tons.

Importance of insurance

Türkiye is frequently exposed to natural and meteorological disasters, such as earthquakes. However, it is observed that the insurance system, which plays a critical role in compensating damages caused by these disasters, is not sufficiently utilized in earthquake insurance, motor vehicle insurance and agricultural production.

According to Turkish Natural Catastrophe Insurance (DASK) data, one out of every two households in our country, where most of the territory is located in a first-degree earthquake zone, does not have compulsory earthquake insurance. Furthermore, according to the Union Insurance and Reinsurance Companies of Türkiye, the number of registered motor vehicles exceeds 29 million, but one-fifth of these vehicles do not have compulsory traffic insurance, despite more than 1 million accidents occurring annually. Only 25% of vehicles are insured.

A similar situation is observed in agricultural production, which is also affected by devastating disasters such as drought, floods and frost. The TARSIM Agricultural Insurance mechanism, developed by the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry to ensure sustainable production, is not adequately utilized, as recent disasters show. According to Turkish Statistical Institute (TURKSTAT) data, the total cultivable agricultural area in our country has increased to 234 million decares, but according to TARSIM data, only 36 million decares are insured. Despite over 3 million policies being issued, only 22% of farmers use TARSIM within the farmer registration system.

Early warning systems

Another important issue is the more active use and dissemination of early warning systems. The MGM periodically publishes risk maps for drought, frost, plant temperature and cold resistance, along with the necessary reports, which are shared with the public through various platforms. It is essential for our producers to closely follow this data and take measures to minimize the effects of potential threats to ensure sustainability in production. Likewise, it would be highly beneficial for our country if the public, the business community, the education sector, and nongovernmental organizations (NGO) such as chambers of agriculture act in solidarity to inform producers regularly and encourage them to take a participatory role in expanding practices like planned production and insurance that will make production more sustainable.

Let us not forget that climate change is a constant threat, no matter how much we try to ignore it. However, it is possible to turn this threat into an opportunity with the “Green Development Movement,” which is also supported by the president. At this point, I would like to reiterate that a law specific to our country should be revisited and developed in a participatory and inclusive manner. Otherwise, as we discussed agricultural frost yesterday, we will focus on drought today, and tomorrow, we may have to talk about floods caused by excessive rainfall and fires triggered by heat.