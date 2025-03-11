The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has established itself as a vital platform for fostering cooperation among Turkic-speaking nations, drawing upon shared linguistic, cultural and historical bonds. While traditionally centered on Turkic heritage, including non-Turkic countries with historical affinities, such as Hungary, has demonstrated the OTS’s potential to transcend linguistic and cultural boundaries. Hungary's participation as an observer member highlights the organization's ability to engage a broader range of nations, fostering deeper collaboration and mutual understanding.

The need to expand the OTS framework has never been more urgent. The current global order is experiencing profound instability, with the return of great power politics resembling the imperial age of the 19th century. The international system has become increasingly volatile since the inauguration of Donald Trump as the U.S. president, as the United States has started to exhibit characteristics reminiscent of past empires under his administration. While the U.S. has always been a superpower with imperial attributes, its leadership over the past 80 years was distinct from traditional imperial behavior. Rather than ruling through sheer force alone, the U.S. maintained a rules-based order grounded in democracy, non-aggression and free trade. This system, despite its flaws and moments of hypocrisy, was beneficial both to the U.S. and to the countries that operated within its framework – including nations like South Korea, which emerged as one of its greatest beneficiaries.

However, this established order is now being fundamentally shaken. The philosophy that "justice is the rule of the strong," as debated between Thrasymachus and Plato, has once again become the dominant paradigm. In this world, powerful nations can invade weaker ones and seize their territories with little consequence, shifting the blame onto the weaker states' leadership. The longstanding principles of free trade are eroding as protectionist policies, such as excessive tariffs, undermine the global economic order. Even the legitimacy of constitutional governance is being challenged, with established agreements losing their force. The Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) is also at risk, raising concerns that military strength alone may once again dictate territorial sovereignty. The fear that power alone justifies territorial expansion – once a relic of imperial history – now seems to be making a troubling resurgence.

OTS expansion to Altai world

In this unpredictable era, multilateral cooperation platforms such as the OTS have become more crucial than ever. The OTS must not only consolidate its existing members but also expand its framework to include nations with historical and cultural ties to the Altai world – such as Mongolia, South Korea and Japan. These nations, though not Turkic-speaking, share deep-rooted historical, linguistic and cultural linkages that provide a strong foundation for collective engagement. Their inclusion in the OTS would be a critical step in strengthening international cooperation and fostering collective security, particularly when the global order is facing unprecedented disruption.

The European Union provides a valuable model for the OTS’s future trajectory. Originally established as the European Economic Community (EEC) to promote economic cooperation, it later evolved into the European Community (EC) and, ultimately, the European Union, embracing broader political, social and economic integration. The establishment of the Eurozone further solidified its economic cohesion. For the OTS to achieve sustainable growth and more significant geopolitical influence, it must follow a similar path by expanding its membership to include nations like South Korea and Japan – countries that share common values and historical connections to the Altai world. Their participation would not only diversify the organization but also enhance its economic, technological and diplomatic capacities, equipping the OTS with the tools to navigate today’s rapidly changing global landscape.

Furthermore, the participation of South Korea and Japan would send a strong message of commitment to preserving shared cultural and historical values while strengthening the OTS’s influence on the global stage. As economic powerhouses in the Asia-Pacific region, their engagement would elevate the organization’s standing and create new opportunities for cooperation across multiple sectors. Mongolia, with its geographic and historical proximity to the Turkic world, could serve as a natural bridge, further enriching the OTS’s diplomatic and cultural dimensions.

Türkiye's welcoming role

A key driver of this expansion and leadership within the OTS is Türkiye, a nation that inherited the legacy of the Ottoman Empire. The Ottoman Empire, which ruled vast territories across Europe, Asia and Africa for over 600 years, maintained long-lasting influence and stability through a model of governance that is often described as a benevolent empire. Unlike many historical empires that ruled through coercion alone, the Ottomans effectively incorporated diverse ethnic and religious communities under a system of tolerance and administrative sophistication. This imperial experience provides Türkiye with a unique leadership perspective, allowing it to guide the OTS toward a model of cooperative regional integration rather than mere dominance. Türkiye’s historical capacity to manage vast, multiethnic domains and maintain order through a blend of inclusivity and pragmatism could serve as a valuable blueprint for expanding and strengthening the OTS.

Türkiye, as a leading force within the OTS, is uniquely positioned to spearhead this initiative. With its historical leadership in the Turkic world and its forward-looking Asia Anew policy, Türkiye can play a pivotal role in advocating for the inclusion of Altai-related nations. By broadening the organization’s scope, Türkiye can help transform the OTS into a dynamic and inclusive regional entity capable of addressing both economic and geopolitical challenges in an increasingly fragmented world.

In conclusion, expanding the OTS to include Mongolia, South Korea and Japan is not merely an option but a necessity in today’s turbulent international environment. Their inclusion would lay the groundwork for the OTS to evolve into a powerful regional bloc, fostering more stability and collective resilience in the face of rising global uncertainties. Backed by Türkiye’s leadership and historical experience, the OTS can position itself as a key platform for international cooperation, capable of both safeguarding regional interests and contributing to the long-term stability of the global order.