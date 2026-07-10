There was an undeniable irony at the opening of London Climate Action Week 2026 two weeks ago. As world leaders, policymakers and business executives gathered to discuss the future of climate action, London itself was gripped by an intense heat wave. The unusually high temperatures were more than uncomfortable weather; they served as a stark reminder that climate change is no longer a distant threat. It is here.

Could there have been a clearer message from nature?

While delegates debated emissions, finance and technology, the climate itself seemed to deliver the conference's opening remarks: the pace of global action remains slower than the pace of global warming.

London Climate Action Week has become one of the world's most influential gatherings ahead of the annual United Nations Climate Change Conference. This year, one message stood out: Climate action is no longer just about reducing emissions. It is about building resilient economies, securing energy supplies, accelerating clean technologies, and using resources more wisely.

Türkiye participated actively throughout the week as it prepares for COP31. The conversations in London made one thing clear: the next climate summit should not simply repeat previous commitments. It should introduce a broader vision of climate leadership.

That vision should include Zero Waste.

Zero Waste initiative

For decades, international climate negotiations have focused primarily on decarbonizing energy systems. That work remains essential. But one of the most overlooked climate solutions lies elsewhere: preventing waste before it is created.

Every product that ends up in a landfill represents more than discarded material. It represents wasted raw materials, wasted electricity and water, and unnecessary greenhouse gas emissions generated during production, transportation and disposal. Climate action therefore begins long before a product reaches the recycling bin. It starts with better design, more efficient production and more responsible consumption.

This is where Türkiye has a unique contribution to make.

Through its “zero waste” initiative, Türkiye has demonstrated that waste management is not simply an environmental policy. It is also an economic strategy, an energy strategy and increasingly a climate strategy. Resource efficiency reduces costs, strengthens competitiveness and lowers emissions simultaneously. In an era when every country is searching for practical climate solutions, this experience deserves international attention.

COP31 offers an opportunity to bring this perspective to the global stage.

The world does not need another conference that produces ambitious declarations without practical implementation. It needs ideas that governments, industries and citizens can adopt immediately. Zero waste is one of those ideas.

Involving AI in climate goals

Relatedly, another emerging opportunity deserves equal attention, that is, of course, AI data centers. The rapid expansion of artificial intelligence and data centers is often portrayed as a threat because of the enormous amount of electricity they consume. Yet it can also become one of the strongest drivers of clean energy investment.

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), electricity demand from data centers is expected to more than double by 2030, with renewable energy projected to supply nearly half of the additional demand. As hyperscale technology companies sign long-term renewable electricity contracts, they are accelerating investments in solar, wind energy, battery storage and modern electricity grids. Rather than viewing AI as an obstacle to climate goals, COP31 should explore how digital transformation can help finance and accelerate the clean energy transition.

This reflects a broader shift in climate thinking. The future is no longer about choosing between economic growth and sustainability. It is about ensuring that growth itself becomes cleaner, smarter and more resource-efficient.

Acts for circular economy

The same principle applies to the circular economy.

As countries invest trillions of dollars in renewable energy, electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing, demand for steel, aluminium, copper, lithium and rare earth minerals continues to rise. Producing these materials requires enormous amounts of energy and generates significant emissions. The clean energy transition therefore depends not only on expanding renewable energy but also on using valuable resources more efficiently.

For emerging economies, this conversation is especially important.

Many developing countries are expected to industrialize while simultaneously reducing emissions. These objectives are often presented as conflicting priorities. In reality, they can reinforce one another. Reducing waste lowers production costs, strengthens supply chains, decreases import dependence and improves industrial competitiveness while reducing emissions.

Türkiye is well positioned to champion this approach.

Situated at the crossroads of Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa, Türkiye has long served as an energy corridor. In the coming decades, it can also become a bridge for sustainable industrial transformation, connecting climate ambition with economic development and regional cooperation.

This broader vision could distinguish COP31 from previous climate summits.

Climate diplomacy has traditionally focused on negotiating targets. The next phase must focus on transforming how societies produce, consume and manage resources. Net-zero emissions will not be achieved by cleaner electricity alone. They will require more efficient industries, more circular economies and better use of every resource the planet provides.

The world's climate agenda is evolving. Success will no longer be measured only by the number of solar panels installed or wind farms constructed. It will also depend on how efficiently economies use materials, reduce waste, embrace digital innovation and build resilient energy systems.

Türkiye's COP31 vision

If London Climate Action Week 2026 showed us where the global climate conversation is heading, COP31 offers Türkiye the opportunity to turn that conversation into action.

Climate leadership is no longer defined only by ambitious promises. It is defined by practical solutions that deliver measurable results.

The cleanest energy is the energy we never waste. Likewise, the cleanest waste is the waste that is never created.

If COP31 succeeds in placing Zero Waste, circular economy and smart energy systems at the heart of international climate diplomacy, Türkiye will not simply host another global conference. It will help shape the next chapter of global climate leadership.