For Palestinians in Gaza, diplomacy is not a debate taking place in distant conference halls. It is measured in whether a child sleeps under a solid roof, whether hospitals have electricity and whether families can rebuild what was reduced to rubble. That is the real standard by which the first meeting of the U.S.-led Gaza Board of Peace, held in Washington, will ultimately be judged.

The gathering brought together representatives from more than 45 countries. Participating countries pledged around $7 billion as an initial contribution toward a reconstruction fund. The Gulf states would be contributing a significant portion of that amount, and discussions also included the formation of an international stabilization force, with five countries agreeing to deploy troops. On paper, these are significant steps.

But for Gaza, reconstruction is not just about numbers.

The enclave’s infrastructure has been devastated, with hospitals damaged or destroyed, schools turned into shelters, water systems crippled and entire neighborhoods flattened. Millions of desperate Gazans depend on humanitarian assistance. The scale of rebuilding requires tens of billions of dollars. A $7 billion down payment may signal an intent, but it is only the beginning of what will be a long and politically complex process.

There are also unresolved questions. Who will oversee reconstruction on the ground? How will humanitarian aid flow consistently and without obstruction? What political framework will ensure that rebuilding efforts are not undone by renewed violence? And most importantly, will Palestinians themselves have a meaningful role in shaping their future?

The Board of Peace has generated both cautious interest and skepticism. Some see it as an opportunity to mobilize resources quickly and coordinate international efforts. Others worry that without addressing root causes such as occupation, security guarantees and political representation, reconstruction risks becoming a recurring cycle.

For ordinary Palestinians enduring harsh conditions, especially with winter compounding their hardship, patience is running out. They are not asking for symbolic gestures. They are asking for safety, dignity and the chance to live normal lives.

If the Gaza Board of Peace is to make a difference, it must go beyond announcements and pledges. It must ensure sustained funding, genuine political will and a framework that prioritizes the rights and security of civilians. Reconstruction cannot be separated from justice.

History has seen many conferences about Gaza. What will determine whether this one stands apart is not the scale of the meeting room or the size of the first pledge, but whether it translates into lasting change on the ground.

For Palestinians in Gaza, a lasting and sustainable peace is the only outcome that matters.