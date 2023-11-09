The world is increasingly interconnected, yet the persistence of developmental, cultural and historical differences between nations continue to have huge implications for global postal services.

At this point, it is important to remember the fact that the Universal Postal Union (UPU) assumes the role of safeguarding the right of individuals and communities to access communication and information, as evidenced by the preamble to its constitution.

This humanitarian responsibility, which should be most evident in situations such as war, can be overlooked because of these differences. The power to overcome this is hidden in the purpose for which the UPU was founded and it must be brought to light.

The frequent, shocking natural disasters and devastating wars of recent years provide a very important basis for how this power can be demonstrated in the face of today’s brutal war in Gaza.

But first, let us remember that the postal service is a symbol of peace. It was born at the heart of democracies, and its mission is to eliminate injustice, inequality and unfairness. Although traditionally seen as a specialist field to be kept separate from politics, the Russia-Ukraine war has reversed this perception, with the global postal family coming together to speak with one voice during a political and military conflict.

This is a significant milestone, as it removes the need for politicians to intervene in disagreements over postal services in the event of a crisis. Because of its humanitarian aspect, it is very important to be able to speak out without authorization from any political power, to appeal to common sense, to urge the parties to protect civilians and to recognize that even wars have rules and limits.

We have had evidence of this during the Russia-Ukraine war, but what about Gaza?

Ukraine war example

In April 2022, the UPU stated support for Ukraine shortly after the outbreak of the Russian-Ukrainian war, stating that the UPU is deeply concerned for the safety of civilians.

The following is a remarkable part of the statement: “Ever since its foundation, the UPU, as an intergovernmental organization, has played a fundamental humanitarian role in helping to bring peoples and individuals together, as well as its commitment to maintaining international postal exchanges with or between regions afflicted by disputes, disturbances, conflicts or wars. In effect, throughout the years, the postal sector has been responsible for delivering personal correspondence, as well as essential goods and services, to millions of prisoners of war, civilian internees and other vulnerable civilians during times of conflict, and this must be safeguarded.”

In May 2022, UPU members passed a resolution in support of Ukraine, a member country of the UPU. The resolution, submitted by 38 UPU member countries, called for additional support to rebuild postal infrastructure in Ukraine amid the conflict. On this occasion, the UPU director general made the following historic statement: “The post provides an unparalleled channel to deliver services to everyone, everywhere – making it an essential lifeline during times of crisis, conflict and disaster. The UPU is committed to providing emergency support to postal services of every member country facing such difficulties. Our colleagues at the Ukrainian Post continue to deliver essential humanitarian, social, financial, trade and communication services to civilians. Today, the postal family stood together to show them they are not alone – the UPU is ready to help.”

European Postal Operators (PostEurop) stated that they are dedicated to keeping postal services running to ensure humanitarian aid reaches Ukraine. PostEurop has expressed its support in this regard in the following way: “European public postal operators provide a unique and essential service – under the Universal Postal Union – to all citizens in Europe. Even during the most difficult times, the postal sector has historically played a humanitarian and social role in helping people, communities and areas in crisis while remaining committed to maintaining international postal exchanges between all regions. The escalating conflict in Ukraine sees postal operators again rising to this role in solidarity with the Ukrainian people, its postal workers and their families.”

In the wake of solidarity declarations from two very important high-level postal authorities and similar expressions of support from other postal stakeholders around the world, the Russian Federation, a member country of the UPU, was subjected to postal sanctions that resulted in isolation in both the UPU and PostEurop. The termination of chairpersonships of working groups and board memberships was a direct result of majority decisions. This approach was based on the consideration or defense of the victimization of one side, even if indirectly.

The UPU and PostEurop organized campaigns, appealed for assistance and shed light on Ukraine’s struggle. They praised the Ukrainian Post’s activities, rewarded its projects and actively engaged with its ideas. Ukraine’s postal service was brought to the forefront of global postal discussions.

As can be seen directly from the press releases and solidarity statements of the UPU and PostEurop, it is vital to recognize the fact that all civilians, regardless of their affiliations and belonging, have the right to access postal service. The inability to prevent war must not lead to disrupting postal service or destroying postal facilities because mail is all about human life.

The UPU has recently made another meaningful declaration after the attack on postal infrastructure and the shelling of a terminal of Nova Post, an active member of the UPU Consultative Committee and a major private logistics operator of Ukraine. The UPU expressed its solidarity with Nova Post staff and extended its deepest sympathies to the relatives and close ones of the victims following the shelling of Nova Post terminal on Oct. 21, 2023. It urged all parties to respect the integrity of postal infrastructure and services while the conflict in Gaza rages on, destroying lives.

Palestine’s latest status

On Sept. 18, 2019, the UPU statements on the membership application from Palestine. According to the UPU constitution, countries that are not already members of the United Nations can only be admitted to the UPU if supported by at least two-thirds of the UPU member states.

UPU member countries were invited to vote by postal ballot following Palestine’s formal application for admission on Feb. 12, 2019. The UPU received valid postal votes from 86 member states, with 56 votes in favor of the application submitted by Palestine, 7 against and 23 abstentions. Out of the remaining 106 member states, 11 submitted invalid postal ballots and 95 did not submit a ballot. Palestine accordingly retains its status as a “privileged observer,” as decided by UPU member countries during the 1999 Beijing Congress. In other words, Palestine has not been admitted to the UPU after this postal ballot.

On Nov. 2, 2023, during the POC session, the Palestinian representative shed light on the dire humanitarian situation in Palestine, particularly in Gaza. He made a heartfelt plea for solidarity, underscoring the destruction of postal infrastructure and the absence of postal workers. Regrettably, only a few member states extended their solidarity.

Neutral, universal

The silence of the world’s postal authorities in the face of this humanitarian tragedy is overwhelming.

Since the start of Israel’s war of aggression against Palestine, numerous reports have sadly indicated that crimes against humanity and war crimes have been and are being committed in Gaza.

According to the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 8,805 Palestinians have been killed since Oct. 7, including at least 3,648 children and 2,187 women, and some 22,240 have been injured. The U.N. has verified that the death rates are increasing daily.

The question arises as to whether postal services truly maintain accessibility for all or if they can be susceptible to the influence of elite groups or powerful states for their own agendas. This highlights the imperative for introspection and self-critique to safeguard the neutrality and universality of postal services. In this context, the UPU plays a pivotal role in preserving unadulterated postal relationships, preventing the politicization of postal services, and averting their exploitation for political purposes.

Despite any arguments, Palestine remains an integral part of the universal postal system. The postal infrastructure, particularly in Gaza, has suffered significant destruction. The “privileged observer” status should not serve as a reason for the absence of solidarity. While resolute messages of unwavering support are consistently voiced for Ukraine’s postal operator and the aforementioned member of the Consultative Committee, the silence persists regarding Palestine and Gaza, despite the fact that the challenges present in Palestine mirror those highlighted in Ukraine.

We often conveniently employ the postal service as a shield when it aligns with our interests, but when it doesn’t, the postal service is neglected and disregarded.

In short, a duality exists in the postal world: postal solidarity on one side and postal hypocrisy on the other. While one side boasts the highest service standards, the other side suffers from a lack of even basic postal services. It’s a stark contrast where some enjoy advanced postal services, while others witness the tragic loss of human lives, harm to animals and the devastation of nature.

Indeed, there appears to be a dual narrative in the realm of postal solidarity. On one hand, it’s used as a veneer in the name of the postal service, avoiding the direct acknowledgment of human lives at stake. On the other hand, there’s a disconcerting silence, failing to highlight the destruction of postal services in an environment where conditions have deteriorated to the point that the mention of human lives becomes problematic.

Whether it concerns the workplace, employees or the postal network itself, it raises the question of why voices aren’t raised from within the postal industry. Where does this silence lead and what is the significance of this reticence? Is it too unsettling to shine a light on hypocrisy within the postal sector when we’ve observed various forms of hypocrisy and bias in all aspects of life?

Perhaps, just maybe, the sensitivities around postal matters will awaken a sense of care for human life. Perhaps, through the disruption of postal services, global postal authorities will begin to acknowledge the horrors of human suffering, reigniting their compassion. It’s a glimmer of hope in an otherwise challenging reality. Let’s hope that humanity will prevail.